Black Book Research: 40 Top-Rated Payer Technology Vendors Exhibiting at AHIP 2025, Black Book Honors

Independent Survey Highlights Leading Vendors Driving Innovation in Managed Care IT Ahead of the AHIP 2025 Conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / As the managed care landscape faces a convergence of regulatory disruption, rising costs, and consumer expectations for digitally enhanced experiences, payer organizations are accelerating the adoption of technology platforms that deliver measurable performance gains. In this environment of transformation, Black Book Research today released its list of forty top-rated payer technology vendors, all scheduled exhibitors at the upcoming AHIP 2025 Conference, June 16-18 at the Wynn Las Vegas.

These vendors were identified through Black Book's rigorous satisfaction and outcomes polling conducted from Q4 2024 through Q2 2025. The evaluations reflect responses from 9,106 health plan and managed care leaders, offering a statistically sound, vendor-agnostic snapshot of the solutions generating the highest satisfaction scores across dozens of payer IT categories. Black Book's Payer IT Solutions Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) uniquely capture the true user experience by prioritizing qualitative metrics such as trust, accountability, reliability, and customer responsiveness drawn directly from frontline health plan users, enabling a comprehensive, unbiased assessment of vendor performance that goes far beyond traditional functionality, NPS, or market share rankings.

The survey findings underscore a major shift in technology priorities among health insurers and third-party administrators," said Doug Brown, MHA, President of Black Book. "Health plans are rapidly aligning with vendors that offer next-generation solutions in core functional areas including value-based care optimization, prior authorization automation, chronic disease and population health management, real-time interoperability, and cloud-based administrative systems. Our polling clearly illustrates that payers are increasingly selective, prioritizing vendors that directly address the sector's most complex and immediate challenges. These top user-rated vendors have distinguished themselves through superior client satisfaction, innovative technology solutions, and measurable impacts on operational and financial outcomes. AHIP attendees will find these vendors essential partners in their strategic planning and technology roadmaps."

Key Payer Technology Trends Identified in 2025 Black Book Survey Data:

Value-Based Reimbursement Optimization: 96% of respondents ranked this category as critical to succeeding under CMS payment reform models. Health plans using top-rated platforms reported up to an 81% improvement in cost savings and outcome-based performance. Exhibiting vendors recognized for excellence in this area include FinThrive, FTI Consulting, Gradiant AI, HCL America, HealthEdge, Inovalon, IQVIA, Milliman, Optum, Oracle, Persivia, and Premier Inc.

Utilization Management and Prior Authorization Reform: 89% of health plans cited the need for automation in this area to alleviate administrative burdens and improve member experience. Nearly 70% of those already deploying modern solutions reported significant gains in efficiency and throughput. Leading vendors supporting automation and modernization in this space are Agadia Systems, Anterior, Cohere, and MCG.

Digital Chronic Care and Population Health Tools: 91% of respondents emphasized the importance of scalable tools for managing high-risk populations. On average, plans saw a 32% increase in patient adherence and substantial declines in avoidable ED visits when using leading platforms. High-performing vendors in this category include Amwell, Arcadia, Best Buy Health, CCS Medical, Helix, Innovaccer, Lightbeam Health Solutions, Omada Health, Oshi Health, Ovia Health, PointClickCare, Teladoc Health, and WellSky.

Interoperability and Data Integration: With 97% of executives naming this a top priority, robust data-sharing solutions are vital for compliance, analytics, and care coordination. 88% of health plans using advanced interoperability tools reported improved data accuracy and smoother cross-system connectivity. AHIP exhibitors demonstrating leadership in this category are Citius Tech, Innovaccer, Inovalon, MRO, Optum, and Surescripts.

These trends not only reflect industry-wide priorities but also validate the strategic investments being made by vendors exhibiting at AHIP 2025. Black Book encourages attending health plan stakeholders to use this independently curated shortlist to prioritize engagements and maximize ROI from their time at the conference.

Each vendor listed below was ranked #1 in its respective category for satisfaction, client experience, and performance impact. Full comparative category reports are available for licensing by contacting research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Agadia Systems (Booth 1336)

Top Payer IT Category: Utilization Management & PBM

Amwell (Booth 1239)

Top Payer IT Category: Telehealth & Digital Care Platforms

Anterior (Booth 1001)

Top Payer IT Category: AI-Driven Prior Authorization & Automation

Arcadia (Booth 1620)

Top Payer IT Category: Population Health Analytics

Availity (Booth 1301)

Top Payer IT Category: Clearinghouse Alternative Solutions

Best Buy Health (Booth 1032)

Top Payer IT Category: Remote Patient Monitoring

CCS Medical (Booth 1108)

Top Payer IT Category: Chronic Care Management Solutions

Citius Tech (Booth 1501)

Top Payer IT Category: Data Integration

Cohere (Booth 1419)

Top Payer IT Category: AI-Enhanced Prior Authorization & Clinical Decision Support

FinThrive (Booth 1234)

Top Payer IT Category: Health Plan Revenue Cycle Optimization & Payment Integrity

FTI Consulting (Booth 1408)

Top Payer IT Category: Managed Care IT & Systems Transformation Consulting

Gradiant AI (Booth 1334)

Top Payer IT Category: AI-Powered Risk Adjustment

H1 (Booth 1932)

Top Payer IT Category: Provider Network & Credentialing Analytics

HCL America (Booth 1401)

Top Payer IT Category: Digital Transformation & Payer Systems Modernization

HealthEdge (Booth 1000)

Top Payer IT Category: Core Administrative Processing Systems

Helix (Booth 1928)

Top Payer IT Category: Genomics-Driven Population Health Management

Innovaccer (Booth 1701)

Top Payer IT Category: Unified Data Platforms & Population Health

Inovalon (Booth 1207)

Top Payer IT Category: Cloud-Based SaaS & Analytics

IQVIA (Booth 1015)

Top Payer IT Category: Real-World Evidence & Advanced Analytics

Lightbeam Health Solutions (Booth 1313)

Top Payer IT Category: Population Health Management & Care Coordination

MCG (Booth 1519)

Top Payer IT Category: Evidence-Based Clinical Decision Support

MedImpact (Booth 1028)

Top Payer IT Category: Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Solutions

Milliman (Booth 1627)

Top Payer IT Category: Actuarial Services & Risk Analytics

MRO (Booth 1636)

Top Payer IT Category: Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Omada Health (Booth 1220)

Top Payer IT Category: Digital Chronic Condition Management

Optum (Booth 1427)

Top Payer IT Category: Claims Outsourcing, Data, Analytics

Oracle (Booth 1119)

Top Payer IT Category: Cloud-Based Health Plan Administration

Oshi Health (Booth 1226)

Top Payer IT Category: Digital Care Solutions

Ovia Health (Booth 1113)

Top Payer IT Category: Digital Women's Health & Family Benefits

Persivia (Booth 1609)

Top Payer IT Category: Risk Adjustment & Quality Analytics

PointClickCare (Booth 1213)

Top Payer IT Category: Post-Acute Care Coordination & Management

Premier Inc (Booth 2020)

Top Payer IT Category: Value-Based Care Management & Advisory

Sagility (Booth 1019)

Top Payer IT Category: BPO Claims Processing, Provider Network Operations

Salesforce (Booth 1934)

Top Payer IT Category: Member Engagement & CRM Platforms

Sutherland Global (Booth 1500)

Top Payer IT Category: Health IT Infrastructure

Surescripts (Booth 1006)

Top Payer IT Category: e-Prescribing, Interoperability

Teladoc Health (Booth 1201)

Top Payer IT Category: Virtual Care & Telehealth

WellSky (Booth 1331)

Top Payer IT Category: Home Health & Community Care Coordination

Wolters Kluwer (Booth 1721)

Top Payer IT Category: Regulatory Compliance & Clinical Content Management

Workday (Booth 1011)

Top Payer IT Category: HR & Financial Management Solutions

About Black Book

Black Book Research is recognized internationally for accurate, impartial customer satisfaction surveys in the healthcare IT, software, and outsourcing sectors. Since 2004, Black Book has polled healthcare executives, frontline users, clinicians, and payers to identify high-performing vendors based on validated client experience and loyalty metrics. With over 3 million collected viewpoints, Black Book provides insight-driven analytics for buyers and decision-makers through ongoing crowdsource surveying. All surveys are conducted without vendor sponsorship, influence, or involvement. For more information, view free industry reports, or license a competitive intelligence summary, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

