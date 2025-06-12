Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Welcomes Mir Yar Baloch As Special Advisor To Balochistan Studies Project

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) welcomes renowned Baloch writer, scholar, and political scientist Mir Yar Baloch as special advisor to MEMRI's Balochistan Studies Project. Mir Yar Baloch is a Baloch nationalist leader and a member of the secular Free Balochistan Movement, led by renowned Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri. Baloch's Twitter account, @miryar_baloch, which has been defined as one of the most influential in the Subcontinent, is feared by Pakistan.

Mir Yar Baloch supports the independence of Balochistan from Iran and Pakistan. He promotes a free and democratic Balochistan in which men and women are treated equally and are entitled to all rights, protections, and freedoms in all spheres of society. He has stated that both Pakistan and Iran are pursuing a slow-motion genocide against the Baloch people.

A Coalition Of Non-Persian Ethnic Groups Against The Islamic Republic Of Iran

Mir Yar Baloch stresses that the international community must realize that the fall of the Islamic Republic of Iran can only come through the creation of a coalition of non-Persian ethnic groups in Iran, which include the Balochs. These ethnic groups are ready to coordinate and fight together to end the Islamist regime. They do not need the U.S. military on the ground; they want to and can wage their own independent fight for liberation. Within six months, they can establish an army hundreds of thousands strong. According to an estimate there are about 50,000 Baloch secular armed fighters. Like the Kurds, the Baloch are also trained fighters and can be a gamechanger.

Balochistan's Independence From Pakistan

The same goes for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which is one of the leading sponsors of terror in the world. Several pro-military politicians in Pakistan have now openly admitted that Pakistan's grip on Balochistan has weakened, and that the Baloch people are actively supporting the independence movement and Baloch fighters. Pakistani Member of Parliament Zarfullah Zehri, speaking on the parliament floor of the house, stated: "Baloch women are selling their jewelry to support Balochistan's independence."

Speaking at a recent session of the Pakistani National Assembly, Pakistan MP Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman admitted that Pakistan has lost control in Balochistan, stating that a moment like that of 1971, when East and West Pakistan fought in the Bangladesh Liberation War, which led to the creation of Bangladesh on December 16, 1971, has arrived again.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said: "I swear by my heart that, at this moment there are five to seven groups in Baluchistan who, if they retaliate, will be granted independence and the country will break once again."

Fazl-ur-Rehman has always supported the Pakistan army against the Baloch freedom movement. In his speech, Fazl-ur-Rehman informed the establishment of Pakistan that the Baloch people are becoming independent and that this development, in his view, is not good for Pakistan's future. "If districts in Balochistan announce liberation, the UN will accept their independence and Pakistan will fall," he said. All the above has dented the image of the Pakistani army.

Commenting on Pakistan's grip on Balochistan, Mir Yar Baloch stated: "Balochistan declared its independence on August 11, 1947 and we consider ourselves a free and sovereign nation. However, to this day, the Pakistani army is stationed in Balochistan against the will of Baloch people. Our aim is to force Pakistani forces to withdraw from our land. We have asked them to vacate Balochistan in a peaceful manner, but it seems that the Pakistani army will have to be pushed forcibly from Baloch soil. We reiterate the fact that Balochistan must be supported by all means because Pakistan's presence in Balochistan is causing trouble and bloodshed. The Pakistani military day in and day out conducts military offensives against the civilians of Balochistan. Our women are being abducted and put behind bars. A Baloch university student, Mah Jabeen, was abducted by the Pakistani military intelligence agencies from Quetta sometime back and there are dozens of Baloch prisoners who have been killed after being abducted by their rogue army and ISI. A genocide is taking place under the nose of international community in Balochistan."

China Is A Foe Of The Baloch People

China is a foe of the Baloch people that fears the Baloch nationalist movement. China's global strategy, fueled by its economic might, is to impose its hegemony on the free world. One of its most significant tools in this endeavor is the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a project aimed at creating military bases in the name of trade routes and infrastructure that benefit China's long-term strategic interests. In Balochistan, this plan is implemented through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Mir Yar Baloch stated: "China is providing lethal weapons to Pakistan and assisting its army, air force, and navy in executing an ethnic cleansing of the Baloch people in order to continue the loot and plunder of Balochistan's rare earth metals. We have repeatedly urged China to refrain from supporting Pakistan in its loot and plunder of Balochistan's strategic military assets."

