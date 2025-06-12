Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 11:27
9,150 Euro
-0,54 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1509,25019:09
9,1509,25019:03
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 17:54 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

12 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 780.602p. The highest price paid per share was 786.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 774.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0155% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,580,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,659,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

478

782.200

16:12:44

626

782.200

16:12:44

101

782.200

16:12:44

750

781.400

16:10:23

734

781.600

16:10:17

480

781.600

16:08:59

543

781.600

16:08:59

426

781.600

16:08:59

788

781.600

16:07:58

899

781.400

16:06:43

530

781.400

16:06:26

415

781.400

16:06:26

667

781.400

16:05:12

62

781.400

16:05:12

837

781.200

16:03:56

711

781.600

16:03:15

443

782.200

15:59:44

334

782.200

15:59:44

828

782.400

15:59:40

708

781.800

15:57:10

308

781.600

15:55:06

169

781.600

15:55:06

124

781.600

15:55:06

21

781.600

15:55:06

17

781.200

15:52:58

688

781.200

15:52:58

840

781.200

15:52:58

721

781.200

15:52:58

825

781.200

15:50:30

699

781.200

15:46:21

734

781.200

15:45:38

861

781.200

15:45:38

847

781.600

15:45:00

856

781.000

15:44:26

306

781.000

15:43:08

42

781.000

15:43:08

276

781.000

15:43:08

164

781.000

15:43:08

758

781.000

15:42:08

604

780.600

15:40:54

171

780.600

15:40:54

817

780.600

15:39:47

750

780.600

15:37:38

825

781.000

15:37:37

716

781.000

15:37:12

752

780.800

15:36:59

89

780.800

15:36:59

181

780.800

15:36:59

852

780.200

15:34:00

728

780.200

15:34:00

991

780.200

15:32:13

815

780.400

15:31:25

819

778.800

15:30:10

782

778.800

15:30:10

855

778.800

15:21:07

128

779.200

15:19:51

440

779.200

15:19:51

174

779.200

15:19:51

738

779.200

15:19:51

738

779.400

15:19:34

804

778.800

15:16:13

94

778.600

15:14:00

699

778.600

15:14:00

803

778.800

15:14:00

781

779.000

15:04:49

804

779.000

15:00:37

738

779.600

15:00:37

763

779.600

14:57:47

760

780.200

14:55:42

713

780.600

14:55:02

797

780.600

14:51:57

719

781.200

14:49:14

721

781.400

14:47:54

864

781.600

14:46:00

724

782.200

14:43:22

841

782.200

14:43:22

764

781.800

14:38:47

46

781.800

14:38:47

735

782.000

14:38:47

860

780.600

14:33:39

765

780.200

14:32:01

724

780.200

14:31:53

727

780.600

14:30:25

170

781.000

14:27:53

649

781.000

14:27:53

866

781.200

14:20:31

214

781.400

14:15:02

564

781.400

14:15:02

796

781.800

14:14:15

854

782.200

14:07:56

706

783.600

14:06:00

801

784.000

14:00:20

734

784.200

13:59:17

763

783.800

13:55:04

758

784.000

13:52:11

750

784.200

13:47:59

726

783.600

13:47:09

665

783.600

13:47:09

196

783.600

13:47:09

841

785.000

13:40:13

347

785.400

13:39:09

379

785.400

13:39:09

863

785.600

13:34:57

844

785.800

13:34:57

731

786.000

13:34:48

737

785.600

13:33:19

439

784.800

13:32:09

832

784.400

13:29:31

791

784.800

13:20:58

852

784.600

13:08:44

53

784.800

13:05:43

288

784.800

13:05:43

427

784.800

13:05:43

205

784.800

13:05:43

865

784.800

13:05:43

705

784.800

13:05:43

260

784.800

13:05:43

338

783.000

12:52:56

448

783.000

12:52:56

723

783.200

12:50:45

708

782.600

12:38:20

706

782.800

12:37:47

719

783.200

12:35:36

87

783.000

12:29:28

618

783.000

12:29:28

746

783.600

12:23:45

731

784.400

12:21:33

967

784.400

12:05:00

868

784.600

12:05:00

783

784.400

12:02:01

391

783.200

11:58:17

472

783.200

11:58:17

343

783.600

11:57:06

404

783.600

11:57:06

742

783.600

11:57:06

813

783.200

11:45:54

752

783.400

11:43:53

1207

782.800

11:38:27

721

783.000

11:38:27

842

779.600

11:24:08

786

779.800

11:16:13

787

779.200

11:14:58

745

779.000

11:12:14

766

778.800

11:10:06

754

778.600

11:06:54

754

778.800

11:06:27

732

778.000

11:05:39

711

779.000

11:05:39

754

778.200

11:00:07

120

778.200

10:43:05

288

778.200

10:43:05

431

778.200

10:43:05

844

778.200

10:43:05

824

777.600

10:33:15

723

776.400

10:30:04

859

776.200

10:28:16

798

776.200

10:17:10

813

775.800

10:15:20

793

776.200

10:15:11

696

775.800

10:01:43

740

776.200

10:00:04

845

776.200

10:00:04

962

775.200

09:51:12

715

775.200

09:50:34

846

776.000

09:49:51

791

775.800

09:49:51

791

776.000

09:49:51

112

776.400

09:49:50

857

775.200

09:49:41

857

776.000

09:40:42

374

777.200

09:39:54

387

777.200

09:39:54

794

777.600

09:25:18

852

778.000

09:20:25

10

778.000

09:20:25

796

778.800

09:14:00

745

778.800

09:09:09

861

779.600

09:01:05

807

779.600

08:53:50

424

779.000

08:51:49

323

779.000

08:51:49

783

779.200

08:50:22

728

778.200

08:41:51

859

776.600

08:24:14

937

776.400

08:21:31

703

776.200

08:17:29

860

774.000

08:11:22

206

774.600

08:04:03

600

774.600

08:04:03

830

774.600

08:04:03


