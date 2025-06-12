Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
12 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 780.602p. The highest price paid per share was 786.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 774.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0155% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,580,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,659,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
478
782.200
16:12:44
626
782.200
16:12:44
101
782.200
16:12:44
750
781.400
16:10:23
734
781.600
16:10:17
480
781.600
16:08:59
543
781.600
16:08:59
426
781.600
16:08:59
788
781.600
16:07:58
899
781.400
16:06:43
530
781.400
16:06:26
415
781.400
16:06:26
667
781.400
16:05:12
62
781.400
16:05:12
837
781.200
16:03:56
711
781.600
16:03:15
443
782.200
15:59:44
334
782.200
15:59:44
828
782.400
15:59:40
708
781.800
15:57:10
308
781.600
15:55:06
169
781.600
15:55:06
124
781.600
15:55:06
21
781.600
15:55:06
17
781.200
15:52:58
688
781.200
15:52:58
840
781.200
15:52:58
721
781.200
15:52:58
825
781.200
15:50:30
699
781.200
15:46:21
734
781.200
15:45:38
861
781.200
15:45:38
847
781.600
15:45:00
856
781.000
15:44:26
306
781.000
15:43:08
42
781.000
15:43:08
276
781.000
15:43:08
164
781.000
15:43:08
758
781.000
15:42:08
604
780.600
15:40:54
171
780.600
15:40:54
817
780.600
15:39:47
750
780.600
15:37:38
825
781.000
15:37:37
716
781.000
15:37:12
752
780.800
15:36:59
89
780.800
15:36:59
181
780.800
15:36:59
852
780.200
15:34:00
728
780.200
15:34:00
991
780.200
15:32:13
815
780.400
15:31:25
819
778.800
15:30:10
782
778.800
15:30:10
855
778.800
15:21:07
128
779.200
15:19:51
440
779.200
15:19:51
174
779.200
15:19:51
738
779.200
15:19:51
738
779.400
15:19:34
804
778.800
15:16:13
94
778.600
15:14:00
699
778.600
15:14:00
803
778.800
15:14:00
781
779.000
15:04:49
804
779.000
15:00:37
738
779.600
15:00:37
763
779.600
14:57:47
760
780.200
14:55:42
713
780.600
14:55:02
797
780.600
14:51:57
719
781.200
14:49:14
721
781.400
14:47:54
864
781.600
14:46:00
724
782.200
14:43:22
841
782.200
14:43:22
764
781.800
14:38:47
46
781.800
14:38:47
735
782.000
14:38:47
860
780.600
14:33:39
765
780.200
14:32:01
724
780.200
14:31:53
727
780.600
14:30:25
170
781.000
14:27:53
649
781.000
14:27:53
866
781.200
14:20:31
214
781.400
14:15:02
564
781.400
14:15:02
796
781.800
14:14:15
854
782.200
14:07:56
706
783.600
14:06:00
801
784.000
14:00:20
734
784.200
13:59:17
763
783.800
13:55:04
758
784.000
13:52:11
750
784.200
13:47:59
726
783.600
13:47:09
665
783.600
13:47:09
196
783.600
13:47:09
841
785.000
13:40:13
347
785.400
13:39:09
379
785.400
13:39:09
863
785.600
13:34:57
844
785.800
13:34:57
731
786.000
13:34:48
737
785.600
13:33:19
439
784.800
13:32:09
832
784.400
13:29:31
791
784.800
13:20:58
852
784.600
13:08:44
53
784.800
13:05:43
288
784.800
13:05:43
427
784.800
13:05:43
205
784.800
13:05:43
865
784.800
13:05:43
705
784.800
13:05:43
260
784.800
13:05:43
338
783.000
12:52:56
448
783.000
12:52:56
723
783.200
12:50:45
708
782.600
12:38:20
706
782.800
12:37:47
719
783.200
12:35:36
87
783.000
12:29:28
618
783.000
12:29:28
746
783.600
12:23:45
731
784.400
12:21:33
967
784.400
12:05:00
868
784.600
12:05:00
783
784.400
12:02:01
391
783.200
11:58:17
472
783.200
11:58:17
343
783.600
11:57:06
404
783.600
11:57:06
742
783.600
11:57:06
813
783.200
11:45:54
752
783.400
11:43:53
1207
782.800
11:38:27
721
783.000
11:38:27
842
779.600
11:24:08
786
779.800
11:16:13
787
779.200
11:14:58
745
779.000
11:12:14
766
778.800
11:10:06
754
778.600
11:06:54
754
778.800
11:06:27
732
778.000
11:05:39
711
779.000
11:05:39
754
778.200
11:00:07
120
778.200
10:43:05
288
778.200
10:43:05
431
778.200
10:43:05
844
778.200
10:43:05
824
777.600
10:33:15
723
776.400
10:30:04
859
776.200
10:28:16
798
776.200
10:17:10
813
775.800
10:15:20
793
776.200
10:15:11
696
775.800
10:01:43
740
776.200
10:00:04
845
776.200
10:00:04
962
775.200
09:51:12
715
775.200
09:50:34
846
776.000
09:49:51
791
775.800
09:49:51
791
776.000
09:49:51
112
776.400
09:49:50
857
775.200
09:49:41
857
776.000
09:40:42
374
777.200
09:39:54
387
777.200
09:39:54
794
777.600
09:25:18
852
778.000
09:20:25
10
778.000
09:20:25
796
778.800
09:14:00
745
778.800
09:09:09
861
779.600
09:01:05
807
779.600
08:53:50
424
779.000
08:51:49
323
779.000
08:51:49
783
779.200
08:50:22
728
778.200
08:41:51
859
776.600
08:24:14
937
776.400
08:21:31
703
776.200
08:17:29
860
774.000
08:11:22
206
774.600
08:04:03
600
774.600
08:04:03
830
774.600
08:04:03