Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854564 | ISIN: US6361801011 | Ticker-Symbol: NFG
München
12.06.25 | 08:02
71,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,0072,5019:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2025 16:42 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Fuel Gas Company: National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 55th Consecutive Year

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company ("National Fuel" or the "Company") (NYSE: NFG) Board of Directors approved a 3.9% increase in the dividend on the Company's common stock, raising the quarterly rate from 51.5 cents per share as approved in June 2024 to 53.5 cents per share for an annual rate of $2.14 per share.

National Fuel has paid dividends for 123 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 55 straight years.

This dividend is payable July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025. The Company has approximately 90.4 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.