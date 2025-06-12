Touax: EIB provides finance for Touax Rail's investment plan

PRESS RELEASE Luxembourg, 12th June 2025 - 5:45 pm

EIB provides finance for Touax Rail's investment plan

A €50 million EIB loan will enable Touax to increase its fleet of freight railcars This operation is being backed by the European Union's InvestEU programme to promote efforts to decarbonise transport

Touax has announced a €50 million green loan - a loan that is entirely dedicated to climate action - from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the freight railcars part of its business. The EIB, which is the EU climate bank, is backing Touax's sustained commitment to clean freight transport by supporting the Touax Sustainable Transportation project.

Touax Rail received the loan on 30 April 2025 with a term of 14 years, providing the company with the stability it needs to carry out its long-term investment plan.

This operation is backed by a guarantee under the European Union's InvestEUprogramme, which, among other target areas, aims to provide finance for sustainable and more environmentally friendly infrastructure projects.

Touax Group Managing Partners, Fabrice and Raphaël Walewski said: "This long-term loan from the European Investment Bank is fully in line with our sustainable financing strategy and will enable us to enter the upcoming investment cycle in the freight railcars part of our businesses with full confidence. EIB support reinforces the infrastructure part of our corporate profile and our ongoing commitment to decarbonising the economy."

EIB Vice-President, Ambroise Fayolle added: "Making the switch from road to rail freight is a way to reduce CO 2 emissions and makes the transport sector less polluting. The EIB, the EU's climate bank, is therefore delighted to support Touax's investments in new railcars, which will increase the supply of freight railcars available under lease. This will help rail operators pursue their environmental initiatives in the freight transport sector."

Touax has created an innovative financial structure, combining existing debt at commercial banks specialising in asset financing with new debt from the EIB.

When drafting the agreements, Touax was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright (Paris) and McCann FitzGerald (Dublin), and the EIB was advised by William Fry (Dublin).

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With €1.3 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. In 2024 the EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund, signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900projectsin Europe and across the world. In France, the EIB Group signed more than 100 operations in 2024 for a total amount of €12.6 billion. Almost 60% of the EIB Group's annual financing supports projects contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

