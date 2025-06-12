Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Service Direct Announces Formal Launch of Service Direct Enterprise, Offering Scalable Pay-per-Call Solutions for National Brands and Agencies

SD Enterprise allows clients to quickly and easily launch campaigns that drive high quality, high intent calls to fuel growth.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Service Direct, a leader in performance-based customer acquisition, launches Service Direct Enterprise, a formalized suite of tools, features, and services designed to help enterprise-level buyers manage pay-per-call campaigns at scale.

Service Direct Enterprise Pay-Per-Call

Service Direct Enterprise Pay-Per-Call
Scalable Pay-Per-Call Lead Solutions for National Brands, Multi-Location Businesses, Franchises and Agencies

For nearly 20 years, Service Direct has helped thousands of small and medium-sized businesses grow with high-quality phone call leads from motivated consumers. As more national brands, multi-location businesses, franchises, and agencies began turning to the company for localized call acquisition, Service Direct evolved its platform to meet their needs. Service Direct Enterprise is the result: a flexible, scalable offering tailored to businesses managing complex marketing operations.

"Enterprise clients have been quietly leveraging these tools for years," said Brian Abernethy, CEO at Service Direct. "By naming and bundling them as Service Direct Enterprise, we're making it easier for sophisticated buyers to see how we support performance at scale."

KEY FEATURES OF SERVICE DIRECT ENTERPRISE INCLUDE

  • Flexible Call Purchasing Options - Buy calls based on consumer intent or qualified call duration. For programmatic control, use Dynamic Connect to manage campaigns via API.

  • Multi-Level Account Structures - Centralized or decentralized campaign and billing management to suit any operational model.

  • AI-Powered Quality Monitoring - Automated call screening and filtering to help ensure only high-quality, high-intent leads reach buyers.

  • Custom Reporting & Performance Visibility - Insights from enterprise-wide summaries down to location-level data.

  • Transparent Fulfillment Controls - Track pacing, spend, and performance across accounts.

  • Dedicated Account Support - A knowledgeable team focused on delivering results and optimizing campaigns.

"Service Direct Enterprise allows clients to easily launch campaigns that drive high quality, high intent phone call leads to fuel growth," said Troy Johnston, Director of Enterprise Sales at Service Direct. "The product offers account customization, ongoing account support and key data insights, resulting in strong and consistent ROI."

PROVEN SUCCESS

Service Direct Enterprise is already powering successful campaigns for leading companies across industries:

  • A national pest control brand launched campaigns across dozens of locations and began receiving high-quality calls within hours. With help from our proprietary pricing data and AI-driven Quality Check, they scaled efficiently while maintaining a cost per customer that aligned with their targets.

  • An agency managing local service clients uses our platform to deliver consistent results across multiple Service Categories. They benefit from centralized oversight with the flexibility to focus on individual client campaigns, enabling both scale and precision.

  • A private equity group gives each brand control over its own budget and campaigns, while corporate maintains visibility into performance. This hybrid model supports local autonomy without sacrificing access to campaign insights at the location level.

ABOUT SERVICE DIRECT

Service Direct is a performance marketing platform that connects consumers with local service providers via high-quality phone call leads. With nearly two decades of experience, Service Direct's pay-per-call solutions help businesses of all sizes grow by delivering real-time, high-intent leads.

Learn more about Service Direct Enterprise

Contact Information

Matt Buchanan
Co-Founder, Chief Growth Officer
matt@servicedirect.com

.

SOURCE: Service Direct



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/service-direct-announces-formal-launch-of-service-direct-enterpr-1037526

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.