Service Direct Announces Formal Launch of Service Direct Enterprise, Offering Scalable Pay-per-Call Solutions for National Brands and Agencies

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Service Direct, a leader in performance-based customer acquisition, launches Service Direct Enterprise, a formalized suite of tools, features, and services designed to help enterprise-level buyers manage pay-per-call campaigns at scale.

For nearly 20 years, Service Direct has helped thousands of small and medium-sized businesses grow with high-quality phone call leads from motivated consumers. As more national brands, multi-location businesses, franchises, and agencies began turning to the company for localized call acquisition, Service Direct evolved its platform to meet their needs. Service Direct Enterprise is the result: a flexible, scalable offering tailored to businesses managing complex marketing operations.

"Enterprise clients have been quietly leveraging these tools for years," said Brian Abernethy, CEO at Service Direct. "By naming and bundling them as Service Direct Enterprise, we're making it easier for sophisticated buyers to see how we support performance at scale."

KEY FEATURES OF SERVICE DIRECT ENTERPRISE INCLUDE

Flexible Call Purchasing Options - Buy calls based on consumer intent or qualified call duration. For programmatic control, use Dynamic Connect to manage campaigns via API.

Multi-Level Account Structures - Centralized or decentralized campaign and billing management to suit any operational model.

AI-Powered Quality Monitoring - Automated call screening and filtering to help ensure only high-quality, high-intent leads reach buyers.

Custom Reporting & Performance Visibility - Insights from enterprise-wide summaries down to location-level data.

Transparent Fulfillment Controls - Track pacing, spend, and performance across accounts.

Dedicated Account Support - A knowledgeable team focused on delivering results and optimizing campaigns.

"Service Direct Enterprise allows clients to easily launch campaigns that drive high quality, high intent phone call leads to fuel growth," said Troy Johnston, Director of Enterprise Sales at Service Direct. "The product offers account customization, ongoing account support and key data insights, resulting in strong and consistent ROI."

PROVEN SUCCESS

Service Direct Enterprise is already powering successful campaigns for leading companies across industries:

A national pest control brand launched campaigns across dozens of locations and began receiving high-quality calls within hours. With help from our proprietary pricing data and AI-driven Quality Check, they scaled efficiently while maintaining a cost per customer that aligned with their targets.

An agency managing local service clients uses our platform to deliver consistent results across multiple Service Categories. They benefit from centralized oversight with the flexibility to focus on individual client campaigns, enabling both scale and precision.

A private equity group gives each brand control over its own budget and campaigns, while corporate maintains visibility into performance. This hybrid model supports local autonomy without sacrificing access to campaign insights at the location level.

ABOUT SERVICE DIRECT

Service Direct is a performance marketing platform that connects consumers with local service providers via high-quality phone call leads. With nearly two decades of experience, Service Direct's pay-per-call solutions help businesses of all sizes grow by delivering real-time, high-intent leads.

