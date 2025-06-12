Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
Beyond Tax Relief: Optima Tax Relief Builds Stronger Communities Through Service

Empowering employees and partnering locally to create lasting community impact

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Optima Tax Relief, the nation's leading tax resolution firm, continues to raise the bar for corporate citizenship through its company-wide initiative, Optima Cares. The program unites employees, leaders, and local partners around a shared mission: to uplift and support underserved communities through compassion, education, and direct service.

Optima cares logo

Optima cares logo

Rooted in its mission to serve local families in need, Optima Cares works with more than 35 local nonprofit partners across Orange County and beyond. From financial literacy and education to homelessness, veterans' services, and environmental care, the company thoughtfully aligns its efforts with a wide range of causes that matter to both employees and the broader community.

At the core of the initiative is Optima's Volunteer Time Off (VTO) program, which empowers every employee to give back during paid work hours. This benefit supports both personal passion projects and company-led initiatives, most notably the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Through the VITA program, Optima professionals offer free tax preparation services to underserved populations. This skills-based opportunity allows employees to put their financial expertise into action, creating real-world value for those who need it most.

"Providing relief is in our DNA, and no better place than in our local community," said David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief. "Optima Cares is more than writing a check. It's about Optimians showing up, lifting up, and building long-term relationships with the people and organizations that make our communities stronger."

One of the handful of companies to be recognized six times in a row as one of the "Top 50" civic-minded businesses in Orange County (Civic 50), Optima continues to demonstrate that when purpose and business align, the results benefit everyone.

Optima Cares is deeply embedded in the company culture, with leadership actively participating in volunteer opportunities and service initiatives. Community engagement is also a formal part of Optima's career development paths, encouraging employees to grow professionally while making meaningful contributions outside the office.

Employees consistently express enthusiasm for giving back. "I absolutely love being able to volunteer in the community representing Optima," shared one team member. "It gives me such pride to work for a company that values serving others so much." Another employee noted, "As soon as I see the volunteer announcements, I'm eager to sign up and invite other Optimians to join."

About Optima Tax Relief:
Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

Contact Information

Amy Hogancamp
Sr. Director of Communications
amyh@optimataxrelief.com
1 (800) 536-0734 x1265

SOURCE: Optima Tax Relief



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/beyond-tax-relief-optima-tax-relief-builds-stronger-communities-thro-1038546

