Medical Components Specialists, Inc.: MCS Will Be in Chicago June 17-19 for OMTEC

From June 17-19, Medical Component Specialists will be in Chicago for the 19th annual Orthopedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference.

BELLINGHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Medical Component Specialists is excited to announce its upcoming attendance at the Orthopedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference ( OMTEC ), held June 17-19 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago. Now in its 19th year, OMTEC is an internationally recognized event that brings together leaders in the orthopedic OEM industry to explore the latest technologies, trends, and innovations. More than 200 exhibitors will showcase their expertise across a dynamic, three-day program.

Medical-Component-Specialists-OMTEC

OMTEC Booth #339

Over 1,400 OEMs, contract manufacturers, service providers, and consultants are expected to attend. The event features a range of educational opportunities, including a supply chain symposium focused on supplier relationships and resilience, expert-led discussions in the Think Tank, and hands-on learning at the Tech Center, where topics such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, and automation take center stage. This year also marks the debut of the OMTEC Awards, recognizing excellence within the industry.

Medical Component Specialists, a trusted contract manufacturer serving global medical OEMs, will once again participate in the event. The company provides high-precision medical devices, tools, and instrumentation for orthopedic and interventional applications, including drills, reamers, guide wires, trocars, catheter mandrels, and input tubes. OMTEC presents an opportunity to engage with industry peers, build new relationships, and stay informed on the latest advancements shaping the field.

With the medical device sector evolving rapidly, access to current trends and insights remains essential. As devices become increasingly intricate and patient-specific, demand for precise, high-quality components continues to rise. Manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on production efficiency, waste reduction, and rigorous quality control to meet the industry's complex regulatory demands.

At OMTEC, Medical Component Specialists will showcase advanced precision manufacturing capabilities tailored to the orthopedic market. Visitors can stop by Booth #339 to learn more about the company's full in-line production services, which include CNC machining and precision grinding. Registration for the event is still open.

Contact Information

Grant Niewinski

Director of Business Development

gniewinski@medicalcomponentspecialists.com

312-607-5589





SOURCE: Medical Components Specialists, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mcs-will-be-in-chicago-june-17-19-for-omtec-1038816