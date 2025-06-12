Anzeige
WKN: 851297 | ISIN: US4278661081
12.06.25
145,60 Euro
-0,56 % -0,82
The Hershey Company: Hershey's Dynamic Strategy for Employee Engagement

Hershey's Ashleigh Pollart discusses her move into internal comms and the lessons that came from it.

Originally published on Ragan
By Ashleigh Pollart

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Hershey's rich legacy stretching back to 1894 doesn't make our workforce immune to modern challenges. Employees must navigate competing priorities, not having enough hours in the day, delivering results in a changing marketplace, and evolving with ever-shifting consumer behaviors and industry trends.

I stepped into employee communications in early 2024 after focusing on external channels and audiences. Hershey Communications is a team of innovative, top-of-their-game professionals with a strong external perspective and a deep understanding of employee needs. Combined with my focus on data-driven insights, we dove into what our employees were saying - either directly or more discreetly. At the same time, we were also becoming a new kind of company. With the integration of salty snacks brands, Hershey was no longer solely a candy maker, but a multi-category snacking company. Meaning we had to navigate operational changes, including organizational structure, on top of shifting external factors.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Hershey Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Hershey Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hershey-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Hershey Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/hershey%e2%80%99s-dynamic-strategy-for-employee-engagement-1038914

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
