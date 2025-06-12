The Hershey Company: Hershey's Dynamic Strategy for Employee Engagement

Hershey's Ashleigh Pollart discusses her move into internal comms and the lessons that came from it.

By Ashleigh Pollart

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Hershey's rich legacy stretching back to 1894 doesn't make our workforce immune to modern challenges. Employees must navigate competing priorities, not having enough hours in the day, delivering results in a changing marketplace, and evolving with ever-shifting consumer behaviors and industry trends.

I stepped into employee communications in early 2024 after focusing on external channels and audiences. Hershey Communications is a team of innovative, top-of-their-game professionals with a strong external perspective and a deep understanding of employee needs. Combined with my focus on data-driven insights, we dove into what our employees were saying - either directly or more discreetly. At the same time, we were also becoming a new kind of company. With the integration of salty snacks brands, Hershey was no longer solely a candy maker, but a multi-category snacking company. Meaning we had to navigate operational changes, including organizational structure, on top of shifting external factors.

