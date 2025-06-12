Munich, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - At the prestigious transport logistic 2025 exhibition, Shanghai Pudong International Airport Cargo Terminal Co., Ltd. (PACTL) unveiled strategic initiatives that reinforce its ambition in global air cargo logistics. These include signing two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and enhancing operational infrastructure, marking key steps during the event. Additionally, PACTL is committed to aligning with international standards by joining Cargo iQ, further advancing its broader strategic vision.

Global Partnerships for Enhanced Connectivity

PACTL signed two MOUs during the event to strengthen international air cargo networks. Partnering with Lufthansa Cargo Servicios Logísticos De México (LCSLM), the two companies will work together to optimize freighter operations and trade flows along the China-Mexico corridor. Meanwhile, its agreement with Ethiopian Airlines Group sets the stage for more efficient logistics and stronger air cargo connectivity between China and Africa.





Executives from PACTL and Ethiopian Airlines celebrate their strategic partnership to boost China-Africa air cargo at transport logistic 2025 exhibition in Munich.

Executives from PACTL and LCSLM celebrate their strategic partnership to strengthen China-Mexico air cargo trade at the transport logistic 2025 exhibition in Munich.

Carsten Hernig, Deputy General Manager VP Sales & Marketing and Production at PACTL, said, "These partnerships expand our global reach, delivering faster and more reliable cargo channels to meet trade demands."

Future-Ready Operations with PACTL West Upgrade

PACTL West, one of PACTL's key cargo terminals, continues to drive efficiency with a 2024 cargo volume of approximately 1 million tons. The ongoing facility upgrades incorporate AI-driven technologies and advanced automation to enhance overall cargo operations.

In addition to the improvements that streamline cargo handling, boost processing capacity, and support the growing demands of global trade, PACTL is also committed to sustainable development by introducing energy-saving system, optimizing resource usage, and supporting greener logistics in this upgrade.

Commitment to Global Standards with Cargo iQ

PACTL's membership in Cargo iQ reflects its commitment to operational excellence and global collaboration. As an IATA-supported initiative, Cargo iQ establishes end-to-end air cargo standards to promote data-driven processes for enhanced transparency and reliability.

"Joining Cargo iQ reflects our commitment to building a more intelligent and transparent cargo ecosystem," added Carsten Hernig. "It's a step that brings lasting value to our partners and customers."

Strengthening Global Readiness: Connecting, Evolving, Innovating

These initiatives showcase PACTL's dedication to innovation, reliability, and connectivity in air cargo logistics. By expanding international partnerships, upgrading facility, and aligning with Cargo iQ standards, PACTL is well-positioned to meet the demands of global trade in sectors like e-commerce and green energy.





Lufthansa Cargo aircraft at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, reflecting PACTL's role in global air cargo logistics.

About PACTL

Shanghai Pudong International Airport Cargo Terminal Co., Ltd. (PACTL) is a German-Chinese joint venture founded in 1999, specializing in air cargo handling at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. With shareholders including SAA Logistics Development Co., Ltd. (51%), Lufthansa Cargo AG (29%), and JHJ Logistics Management Co., Ltd. (20%), PACTL operates four terminals across two Shanghai airports, offering more than 210,000 square meters of storage and a truck service network spanning mainland China.

Equipped with advanced facilities and comprehensive certifications, PACTL ensures seamless and reliable handling of diverse cargo types. Currently, PACTL serves more than 70 airline companies and over 300 forwarders, with a global network spanning five continents. PACTL's long-term trusting customer relationships and its service excellence make it one of the world's leading air cargo terminals.

