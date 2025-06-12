Today,Igloo premieres its 'The Cooler Brand' global campaign, a playful calling card celebrating the diverse tapestry of cultures that define the colorful world of Igloo. Featuring an eclectic cast of fascinating characters and enticing scenes, Igloo's new brand campaign encourages everyone of any age from anywhere (and everyone in between) to have fun together. Enjoy the full experience at TheCoolerBrand.com.

"As 'The Cooler Brand', Igloo is connecting with a broader audience, inviting individuals from all walks of life to enjoy our products, rather than focusing solely on elite outdoor enthusiasts, although we love them too," said Josh Militello, President of Dometic Mobile Cooling and Igloo Coolers. "Adopting a lighthearted and stylized approach sets Igloo apart in the market, highlighting our commitment to accessibility, community and creativity while prioritizing the spirit of fun in our messaging. This strategy not only fosters a welcoming atmosphere but also resonates with Igloo's very diverse audience."

Since its inception in 1947, Igloo has evolved into a lifestyle brand synonymous with dependability and innovation in cooling. For Igloo, being "The Cooler Brand" means knowing exactly what the brand stands for, showing up authentically and striving to create products that provide joy to everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from.

Igloo's campaign bursts to life thanks to a lineup of world-class creatives. Among them is the award-winning photographer Ryan Schude who is renowned for his energetic, wide images that capture multiple characters in a single frame. His work on this campaign invites viewers to explore the adventurous world of Igloo, filled with vibrant and entertaining details. Additionally, eagle-eye music fans will notice band members from the Black Lips prominently featured in the campaign photography.

'The Cooler Brand' campaign highlights the practicality, durability, versatility and stylish design of Igloo products. As the centerpiece of enjoyment, Igloo products allow people to create memorable moments together, whether they are crouching over, sitting on, packing in or opening up their favorite cooler. Igloo is and always has been the original 'Cooler Brand'.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call-a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in-Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven't lost sight of our original goal-to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That's why we're still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

