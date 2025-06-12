On June 3rd, three startups took center stage at the French Consulate in New York during the 16th edition of the French-American Entrepreneurship Award (FAEA). The evening celebrated bold French founders using AI to shape the future of Connected TV, Construction, and Insurance-and scale their solutions in the US.

1st Prize Olyzon: Reinventing Connected TV advertising with an AI-native platform that brings scale, transparency, and performance to media buying. "The US is the most dynamic market for Connected TV. Our platform offers advertisers the transparency and scale they need to drive meaningful impact-and the FAEA gives us a great springboard," said Jules Minvielle, Co-Founder CEO.

2nd Prize Enlaye: Empowering the construction and infrastructure sectors to manage risk proactively using AI-powered document intelligence and knowledge graphs. "We seek to bring clarity and foresight to an industry that often operates in the dark. The US is the natural place to grow, and the FAEA gives us the visibility and network to do that," said Philippe Rival, Co-Founder CEO.

3rd Prize Optimalex: Streamlining insurance claims through AI-assisted analytics and workflow. "We believe AI can be a force for good-supporting insurance processes and decisions that are not only more efficient, but more consistent and fair. This recognition by the FAEA is a meaningful boost as we grow our US business," said Frank Giaoui, Founder CEO.

Organized by the Club 600, the FAEA has supported dozens of promising startups since 2008 by providing prizes, visibility, and connections across the French-American ecosystem in the US. The 2025 ceremony brought together investors, corporate leaders, jury members, and founders committed to transatlantic entrepreneurship.

The FAEA is made possible thanks to the support of the most influential French organizations in the US: Business France, the Consulate General of France in New York, the French American Chamber of Commerce New York, Bpifrance, FrenchFounders, French Morning, La French Tech New York, L'Alliance New York, the CCE Northeast USA committee, the Lycée Français de New York, and She for SHE.

The 2025 edition also benefited from the support of dedicated sponsors:

Gold: Corporate Suites, FrenchFounders, Pramex

Silver: Air France, Ernst Linder, Jade Fiducial, Pressario

Bronze: Agora Expat, Angelina Paris USA, Comexposium, Dolce Brooklyn, Extend, Kids Empire, LoopSeven, LR Paris, Noovo, Pitco Foods, Roche Bobois, Saint James, Walter

