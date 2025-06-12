Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - The National Association of Chinese Americans (NACA) is proud to announce the launch of the Ko Family Scholarship and NACA Leadership Scholarship, two prestigious merit-based scholarships initiative dedicated to nurturing and empowering the next generation of Chinese American leaders.

The Ko Family Scholarship, through a generous donation by the Ko Family Foundation, and NACA Leadership Scholarship initiated by NACA, honors academic excellence, leadership and community service. These merit-based programs aim to recognize four exceptional Chinese American high school and college students who not only excel academically but also demonstrate a strong commitment to uplifting Chinese American communities and preserving cultural heritage.

"We are honored to partner with the Ko Family Foundation to offer these transformative scholarships," said Lani Wong, Chair of the Board of NACA. "It aims to not only ease the financial burden for students but more importantly, to inspire and cultivate leaders who will shape the future of Chinese American communities across the country."

The Ko Family Scholarship will reward $10,000 each to two finalists, while NACA Leadership Scholarship will reward $2,000 each to two additional recipients. Both scholarships are open to High School Seniors and College Freshmen/Sophomores.

Eligibility Requirements

For 2025, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a high school senior who plans to enroll or is a college freshman or sophomore currently enrolled in a full-time in an accredited U.S. college or university Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with Chinese American heritage (having at least one parent of Chinese descent) Currently or past resident of Georgia or Florida Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. For high school seniors, also have a minimum SAT score of 1400 (out of 1600) or ACT score of 30 (out of 36) Demonstrate leadership qualities, such as serving in student government, leading school organizations, or initiating community projects Be actively involved in Chinese American community service or advocacy (e.g., cultural organizations, mentorship programs, activism, volunteering for Chinese American causes)

How to Apply

Applications and full details can be found on NACA's website https://www.naca-atlanta.org/. Submissions for both categories are due on September 30, 2025.

About NACA:

The National Association of Chinese Americans (NACA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the well-being of Chinese Americans through community service, advocacy, and cultural enrichment.

About Ko Family Foundation:

The Ko Family Foundation is a private charitable foundation found by Patrick J. Ko, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FirsTrust Group, Inc. and FT Global Capital, Inc. Mr. Ko, a NACA member since 1993, served as past president and board member of NACA.

