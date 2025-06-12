MCR Oil Tools LLC: MCR Oil Tools Announces PHMSA Confirmation of Non-Explosive, Non-Hazmat Status For Shipment Of Its Thermite Tools

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCR Oil Tools announced approval from PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration), a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation, to transport the company's renowned thermite-based Radial Cutting Torches (RCT) as non-hazardous. The RCT is used worldwide for severing oil well pipe in pipe retrieval work on land and in deep water situations.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in July 2024 that PHMSA had in 2022 arbitrarily and capriciously designated MCR's Radial Cutting Torches (RCT's) as "explosives" without justification, apparently relying solely upon complaints from competitors. These complaints ignored factual evidence including test results from PHMSA's own thermite study as well as those from their own designated test labs.

MCR tools have a pristine safety record of more than 40 years of global shipping without a single safety incident. And the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals remanded the MCR thermite classification to PHMSA in October 2024 for further consideration. The PHMSA classification from 2022 is problematic in that hazardous and flammable materials can encounter shipping delays and require a notably greater amount of administrative paperwork which combine to increase costs for MCR and the oil and gas industry more broadly.

PHMSA's authorization for MCR to ship its RCTs as non-explosive and non-hazardous recognizes the truly safe nature of MCR's technology and simplifies the continued distribution of MCR Torches to oil and gas producers and service firms around the world. Mike Robertson, Founder and C.E.O. of MCR Oil Tools, stated "We are pleased with the outcome of this lengthy and difficult period of struggle with PHMSA concerning the correct classification for our tools. We have always maintained product safety and will continue to do so while providing the most efficient pipe cutting technology for the energy industry." Mr. Robertson also stressed that PHMA's decision approving MCR to ship its RCT as non-hazmat vindicated the efforts of the company in the interest of its dozens of Licensees as well as the hundreds of producer customers around the world.

MCR intends to rely upon the Fifth Circuit decision as well as the recent PHMSA action to pursue those who leveled false accusations against its proven safe tools.

