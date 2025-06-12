Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2025 19:02 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essense of Australia: Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe's New Wedding Dress Collections Are Forever Iconic

Luxurious couture gowns for the romantic, fashion-forward bride

LENEXA, KS / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Bridal fashion reaches new heights in the latest collections from Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe by Essense of Australia. Designed with the modern bride in mind, each gown is a true work of art brought to life through exquisite craftsmanship, rich fabrics and striking attention to detail.

MLL LE1427

MLL LE1427
MLL LE1427

"With these new collections, we wanted to capture the epitome of modern luxury and romance," says Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer and Head Designer of Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe. "It's all about giving brides the freedom to express their personal style in a way that feels authentic, polished and uniquely their own."

This season's designs are a celebration of luxury and elegance. Delicate lace appliques and shimmering beadwork create eye-catching dimension and fluidity, while corset-inspired boning and lace-up backs bring a bold yet romantic charm.

Straight from the runway, the silhouettes offer a balance of the hottest trends of the season and rich, timeless elegance. Brides can choose from a variety of elevated necklines, each one crafted to flatter. Customizable elements like removable sleeves and straps, and voluminous overskirts and jackets allow brides to tailor their look to their unique personal style. Making a graceful comeback this season: drop waists and stunning pickup skirts, offering effortlessly regal and romantic flair to the most special day.

Brides seeking a gown that showcases their authentic, show-stopping style will find endless inspiration in these breathtaking couture collections. Now available at a retailer near you, the collections come in sizes ranging up to U.S. size 30. To find a store or to view the entire collection, visit MartinaLiana.com and MartinaLianaLuxe.com.

ABOUT MARTINA LIANA

Risen from the creative vision of Head Designer and Chief Creative Officer Martine Harris and her international design team, Martina Liana has taken the world stage as a leading bridal fashion label - with the idea of giving every bride the chance to bring her bridal visions to life through custom design. From luxury fabrics and glamorous beadwork to the world's finest laces - these heirloom-quality details create elegant designs for the bride seeking a fashion statement that is one of its kind, and truly their own. To find a store near you, please visit MartinaLiana.com.

ABOUT MARTINA LIANA LUXE

From award-winning bridal design brand, Martina Liana, comes Martina Liana Luxe - an exquisite new collection inspired by the bride with an eye for detail and a taste for the finer things. This exquisite collection invites brides to explore our designers' most personal interpretations of world runway trends - each personally handcrafted for a flawless, couture fit. Crafted with the finest materials from around the world, these gowns are embedded with unique qualities such as artisanal patterns and bespoke details that are completely unique to the label - establishing a new standard of fit and fabrication for the fashion-forward bride. To find a store near you, please visit MartinaLianaLuxe.com.

Contact Information

Brooke Pahura
Director of Marketing Communications
brookep@essensedesigns.com
8165896391

.

SOURCE: Essense of Australia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/martina-liana-and-martina-liana-luxes-new-wedding-dress-collections-ar-1038840

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.