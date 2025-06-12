Essense of Australia: Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe's New Wedding Dress Collections Are Forever Iconic

Luxurious couture gowns for the romantic, fashion-forward bride

LENEXA, KS / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Bridal fashion reaches new heights in the latest collections from Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe by Essense of Australia. Designed with the modern bride in mind, each gown is a true work of art brought to life through exquisite craftsmanship, rich fabrics and striking attention to detail.

MLL LE1427

MLL LE1427

"With these new collections, we wanted to capture the epitome of modern luxury and romance," says Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer and Head Designer of Martina Liana and Martina Liana Luxe. "It's all about giving brides the freedom to express their personal style in a way that feels authentic, polished and uniquely their own."

This season's designs are a celebration of luxury and elegance. Delicate lace appliques and shimmering beadwork create eye-catching dimension and fluidity, while corset-inspired boning and lace-up backs bring a bold yet romantic charm.

Straight from the runway, the silhouettes offer a balance of the hottest trends of the season and rich, timeless elegance. Brides can choose from a variety of elevated necklines, each one crafted to flatter. Customizable elements like removable sleeves and straps, and voluminous overskirts and jackets allow brides to tailor their look to their unique personal style. Making a graceful comeback this season: drop waists and stunning pickup skirts, offering effortlessly regal and romantic flair to the most special day.

Brides seeking a gown that showcases their authentic, show-stopping style will find endless inspiration in these breathtaking couture collections. Now available at a retailer near you, the collections come in sizes ranging up to U.S. size 30. To find a store or to view the entire collection, visit MartinaLiana.com and MartinaLianaLuxe.com .

ABOUT MARTINA LIANA

Risen from the creative vision of Head Designer and Chief Creative Officer Martine Harris and her international design team, Martina Liana has taken the world stage as a leading bridal fashion label - with the idea of giving every bride the chance to bring her bridal visions to life through custom design. From luxury fabrics and glamorous beadwork to the world's finest laces - these heirloom-quality details create elegant designs for the bride seeking a fashion statement that is one of its kind, and truly their own. To find a store near you, please visit MartinaLiana.com .

ABOUT MARTINA LIANA LUXE

From award-winning bridal design brand, Martina Liana, comes Martina Liana Luxe - an exquisite new collection inspired by the bride with an eye for detail and a taste for the finer things. This exquisite collection invites brides to explore our designers' most personal interpretations of world runway trends - each personally handcrafted for a flawless, couture fit. Crafted with the finest materials from around the world, these gowns are embedded with unique qualities such as artisanal patterns and bespoke details that are completely unique to the label - establishing a new standard of fit and fabrication for the fashion-forward bride. To find a store near you, please visit MartinaLianaLuxe.com .

SOURCE: Essense of Australia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/martina-liana-and-martina-liana-luxes-new-wedding-dress-collections-ar-1038840