LakePoint Sports: LakePoint's 'Fast, Friendly, Fresh' Platform Delivers a No-Cooler-Needed Revolution in Youth Sports Dining

From bold new flavors to fresh favorites, LakePoint's elevated Summer menu is crafted to deliver excellence in the guest experience in every bite

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, today announced an exciting series of inventive culinary concepts for the summer season, reinforcing its commitment to delivering a world-class guest experience that continues to set the gold standard in the industry.

LakePoint Sports' Debuts 'Fast, Friendly, Fresh' Food and Beverage Platform



As part of its signature "Fast, Friendly, Fresh" platform, LakePoint is rolling out an ambitious lineup of new food and beverage offerings that raise the bar across its 1,300-acre campus. From high-profile partnerships to craveable creations, every new menu item is designed to fuel athletes, families, and fans while making mealtime a fun and memorable part of the LakePoint experience.

A cornerstone of LakePoint's food and beverage evolution is the next generation of its mobile ordering platform-a move driven by guest demand and LakePoint's commitment to cutting-edge convenience. This newly enhanced system allows guests to seamlessly place food and beverage orders using QR codes, enabling them to access the full menu with just a few taps on their phone.

Already an incredibly popular feature across campus, mobile ordering is especially impactful in the Baseball Village, where families and fans can skip the lines and place their orders from the shaded comfort of their seats. Whether it's a quick bite between games or a full meal during tournament play, guests now have more control over when and how they dine at LakePoint.

"Technology plays a critical role in the guest experience, and we're constantly looking for ways to streamline services," said Erika Wyant, Senior Director of Marketing at LakePoint Sports. "The updated mobile ordering platform reflects our larger vision of blending innovation with hospitality to create an unmatched experience for every guest on campus."

This technology-forward approach underscores LakePoint's broader commitment to meeting guests where they are-literally-and delivering speed, efficiency, and satisfaction. By putting the power of the menu in every guest's pocket, LakePoint is making it easier than ever to enjoy high-quality food without missing a moment of the action.

Leading off the campus-wide limited time offerings (LTOs) line-up is the launch of LakePoint's jaw-dropping signature burger-officially titled "The Walk-Off" - because one bite and you know the game is over! This over-the-top creation proves that big bites aren't just reserved for the big leagues- featuring three cheeseburger patties, a towering pile of shaved steak, thick-cut bacon, crispy onion rings, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, and a drizzle of hot honey, all served on a perfectly toasted Hawaiian bun.

Guests seeking fresh, nutritious options, will be able to choose from a vibrant selection of açaí bowls-a refreshing, health-forward choice packed with flavor. These colorful bowls feature a smooth, frozen açaí base and are topped with fresh fruit, crunchy granola, shredded coconut, honey, and other wholesome ingredients, making them perfect for a light meal or energizing snack. Whether fueling up between games or cooling down after a long day, the açaí bowls will deliver a delicious balance of taste and wellness.

For those craving the flavors of game day tradition, "Sport Classics" will continue to be available across campus-featuring nostalgic fan favorites. It's the perfect way to enjoy the timeless tastes that complete any sports experience.

"LakePoint Sports is more than just a place to play; it's an experience" said Carlos Fulks, Director of Food and Beverage at LakePoint Sports. "We recognize that great food is a key part of that experience, and our 'Fast, Friendly, Fresh' platform is designed to elevate it. From premium partnerships and enhanced service features to an innovative approach with rotating menu specials and expanded team member training focused on friendliness and hospitality, we are committed to setting the standard in the travel and youth sports industry" added Faulks. "The momentum is building, and the summer season is shaping up to be transformative for LakePoint's food and beverage platform."

To further elevate the on-campus dining experience, LakePoint Sports has launched its Preferred Catering Network-a curated partnership initiative designed to bring a fusion of national, regional, and local flavors directly to guests. Featuring standout names like Publix, Chicken Salad Chick, Mellow Mushroom of Acworth, Honey Baked Ham, Steak 'n Shake, Hanna Brothers, La Parrilla… and more, this program makes it easy for teams, families, and event organizers to access high-quality meals without ever leaving campus.

From team dinners to celebratory post-game spreads, the Preferred Catering Network offers exceptional convenience and variety, allowing guests to enjoy crowd-pleasing favorites from trusted culinary institutions. Whether it's a fresh sub platter, gourmet taco bar, or handcrafted comfort food, every option is built to satisfy and impress-reinforcing LakePoint's ongoing commitment to hospitality, quality, and ease of experience.

"The LakePoint Sports Preferred Catering Network was built with intention-to offer our guests incredible flavor and convenience while also supporting the outstanding local, regional, and national brands that make up our business community" stated Greg Barckhoff, LakePoint Sports EVP of Partnerships and Marketing. "We're proud to partner with these exceptional brands and restaurants and help bring their offerings to a national stage, right here on our campus," added Barckhoff.

With bold new flavors, innovative technology, and a deep commitment to quality and service, LakePoint Sports is redefining what it means to eat well on the road-proving once again that every moment on campus, from game time to final bite, is extraordinary.

SOURCE: LakePoint Sports

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/lakepoints-fast-friendly-fresh-platform-delivers-a-no-cooler-neede-1038915