Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces a new strategic partnership with Defold, the cross-platform game engine trusted by professionals and indie developers worldwide. This collaboration introduces a seamless integration between Xsolla and Defold-built web games on CrazyGames, enabling developers to easily monetize their titles just in time for the CrazyGames x Defold Game Jam running June 13-15.

To address the complexity of in-game monetization, Xsolla and Defold have developed a new SDK that allows Defold developers to implement in-game purchasing functionality without the complex manual API setup required. With Xsolla's sponsorship and support, this integration removes friction from the monetization journey, allowing developers to focus on building engaging games, not commerce infrastructure.

This SDK connects three key players in the expanding browser games space: Xsolla, Defold, and CrazyGames, offering a smooth path from gameplay to purchase. The launch coincides with the Game Jam, allowing participants to integrate in-game purchases easily, extend their reach, and scale monetization beyond traditional app stores.

Developers using Defold's flexible, Lua-based engine can now implement end-to-end monetization flows directly within their browser games, thanks to the powerful toolset provided by Xsolla. This partnership marks a notable advancement for browser-first development and reinforces Xsolla's role as an innovator in cross-platform game commerce.

"Xsolla has always focused on simplifying the path to monetization, especially for developers looking to reach players across platforms," said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy and Communications Officer at Xsolla. "Our partnership with Defold opens new doors for browser game developers, especially as the CrazyGames community continues to expand. We're excited to deliver a fast, intuitive, and well-designed solution with developers in mind."

"Helping developers do more with less is core to Defold's mission," said Björn Ritzl, Product Owner at Defold. "By working with Xsolla, we're giving our community tools to monetize games more easily, particularly in the rapidly growing web gaming space. This is a huge win for our developers heading into the Game Jam."

This initiative aligns with Xsolla's broader vision of ecosystem collaboration, alternative distribution channels, and sustainable revenue models for developers of all sizes. With over 500 successful web shops launched and a growing suite of monetization solutions, Xsolla continues to bring opportunities together for the global developer community.

To access the new Xsolla SDK or learn more about Defold, visit: xsolla.pro/defold

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Defold

Defold is a free to use, source available, cross platform game engine with a developer-friendly license. Defold is used by professionals and indie developers worldwide to create commercial games. Defold is also frequently used in games for game jams and as a tool to teach game development. Defold is developed by the Defold Foundation, a Swedish software foundation established in May 2020. The Defold Foundation works together with industry partners to provide free and open software and services to game developers across the globe.

For more information, visit defold.com.

About CrazyGames

CrazyGames is a leading browser games platform that offers instant play to over 40 million monthly users across the globe. With thousands of high-quality games across every genre, CrazyGames helps developers reach a massive, engaged audience without app store friction. The platform supports direct web publishing, fast feedback loops, and modern monetization tools empowering game creators to thrive in the browser-first era.

For more information, visit crazygames.com.

