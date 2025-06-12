King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: First of Its Kind in the Region: KFSHRC Successfully Performs Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty on Kidney Transplant Patient





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a medical achievement considered the first of its kind in the region, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh has successfully performed an endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) on a patient who had previously undergone a kidney transplant, a case that requires meticulous management of immunosuppressive medications and the prevention of any complications that could jeopardize the transplanted organ. This procedure marks a significant advancement in providing safe treatment solutions for transplant recipients, to improve their graft survival and quality of life.

Known as Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG), the procedure differs from surgical sleeve gastrectomy in that it requires no abdominal incisions, which is important for transplant patients. Instead, it uses an endoscope inserted through the mouth to suture the stomach internally, effectively reducing its volume and enabling the patient to lose weight and improve overall health.

The procedure aimed to address obesity and metabolic, which are among the leading factors that can negatively impact the health of a transplanted kidney, increase cardiovascular risk, and reduce long-term patient outcomes.

The procedure was performed by a multidisciplinary team of medical experts, led by Dr. Ehab Abufarhaneh, Consultant in Adult Transplant Gastroenterology and Hepatology. The team included gastroenterologists, an upper GI surgeon, transplant surgeons, transplant Nephrology, and transplant anaesthesiologists, all supported by highly trained nursing staff to ensure the highest level of safety, with particular focus on managing the patient's immunosuppressive regimen-critical to preserving kidney graft function.

This achievement underscores the pivotal role of KFSHRC's Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence as a leading medical environment capable of delivering precise interventions for complex transplant cases. By adopting innovative techniques tailored to the unique needs of transplant patients and developing treatment protocols that address post-transplant challenges, the centre reinforces its position as a regional referral hub for cases beyond the scope of conventional treatment pathways.

The success of this procedure further exemplifies KFSHRC's ongoing commitment to delivering advanced, patient-centred healthcare and fulfilling its vision of being the optimal choice for patients supported by an integrated ecosystem of education, research, and clinical excellence that aligns with the ambitions of Saudi Arabia's health sector.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

