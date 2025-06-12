Anzeige
WKN: A2JGTZ | ISIN: CA46989B1031
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2025 19:14 Uhr
Jade Leader Corp.: Jade Leader Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSX.V:JADE) ("Jade Leader", or "the Company") is pleased to report that at its Annual & Special Meeting, held on June 12, 2025, Jean-Pierre Jutras, Dr. Shane Ebert, Cornell McDowell and Dr. Peter Megaw were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Shareholders also approved fixing the number of directors at four and the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as Auditors, and ratified the Corporation's stock option plan

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent trade articles and mainstream publications suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better-known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp. Jade Leader, with a Board of Directors having over 130 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc Hons geology, P.Geol., who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 35 years of experience.

Jade Leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and Jade carving knowledge to advance a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties, all carrying nephrite Jade with various characteristics, in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"
Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director

For Further Information Contact: Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.0464

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/jade-leader-announces-results-of-annual-and-special-meeting-1038979

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
