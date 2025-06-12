Leagend BA670: A Dual-Function OBD II Scanner and Battery Tester Redefining Automotive Diagnostics

SHENZHEN CITY, GUANGDONG / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Combining advanced engine diagnostics and battery health analysis in one compact tool

leagend BA670: Smart OBD II Diagnostic & Battery Testing Tool

leagend BA670 OBD II Scanner & Battery Tester brings an integrated, professional-grade solution to automotive workshops, fleet maintenance teams, and technicians. Designed to perform both battery and OBD II engine diagnostics, leagend BA670 supports 6V, 12V, and 24V lead-acid batteries while offering powerful ECU-level insights.

This 2-in-1 tool simplifies diagnosis with a single-button test and stores a high volume of historical data for both electrical and engine performance. With instant data visualization and comprehensive test coverage, leagend BA670 empowers proactive maintenance and efficient troubleshooting.

Key Highlights of leagend BA670:

All-in-One Testing : Supports battery testing, starter & charging system analysis, and complete OBD II functions including DTC lookup, freeze frame, and I/M readiness checks.

Massive Data Storage : Stores up to 1,750 test records across battery test, cranking test, charging test, voltage curve, and engine diagnostics-350 records each.

Multi-System Detection : Covers engine and transmission systems with real-time 249-parameter data stream display and 120-second voltage graph playback.

User-Friendly Interface : Multilingual support and simplified menus with intuitive button layout.

PC Connection & Report Printing: Supports test report downloads and printing via USB.

Explore full product details: https://leagend.com/products/ba670

leagend OBD II Diagnostic Tools: Enhanced Diagnostics, Proactive Maintenance

leagend's OBD II Diagnostic Tools product line is engineered to provide deeper vehicle insights and enable preventive maintenance strategies for modern repair shops and individual technicians alike.

Product Categories & Key Models:

2-in-1 OBD II Scanner with Battery Tester : Dual-capability tools like leagend BA670 and leagend BA570 combine OBD II diagnostics with battery health checks-ideal for garages looking to maximize tool utility.

OBD II Code Readers : Standalone scanners such as leagend T31, leagend T41, T59, and leagend T49 provide fast and reliable engine diagnostics for various vehicle types.

Bluetooth Diagnostic Tools : Wireless modules like leagend ELM327 and leagend BLE327 offer mobile-friendly diagnosis via app connectivity.

Auto Trip Computer & Speedometer : Models like leagend TG4 and leagend T90 deliver driving behavior insights, fuel efficiency data, and real-time speed tracking.

Memory Saver: leagend MS2 preserves ECU memory during battery replacement-minimizing vehicle resets.

Explore the complete lineup: https://leagend.com/collections/obd-ii-scanner

About leagend: Engineering the Future of Automotive Diagnostics

Founded in 2005, leagend has spent nearly two decades shaping the automotive electronics industry through innovation and engineering excellence. As a well-trusted manufacturer of diagnostic tools and battery solutions, leagend's commitment to in-house algorithm development and embedded system optimization sets it apart.

20+ Years of Expertise : Serving global markets with professional-grade testing and monitoring tools.

Strong R&D Investment : Over 50% of the workforce is dedicated to R&D, driving innovation in diagnostic and monitoring technologies, which has been making it leading the technologies and algorithms for over 20 years in the industry.

Precision Through Algorithms : All products feature leagend's proprietary testing and monitoring algorithms for greater accuracy and system reliability.

Global Reach: Widely used in different countries by workshops, distributors, and vehicle technicians.

With a proven track record and forward-thinking vision, leagend continues to lead in OBD II diagnostics, battery testing, and automotive electronics.

Learn more about the company: https://leagend.com/pages/about-us

For partnership inquiries, technical specifications, or media relations, please contact:

info@leagend.com

www.leagend.com

