Medtech Incubator Announces Launch of New Portfolio Company: Medtech Pitch Partners

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / MedTech Incubator, a premier accelerator for medical technology companies is proud to announce the launch of its newest portfolio company, Medtech Pitch Partners. This specialized firm is dedicated to empowering early-stage Medtech innovators with strategic pitch development, data room management, and valuation defense, further enhancing the incubator's comprehensive end-to-end solution from startup concept to successful exit. This addition strengthens Medtech Incubator's mission to streamline the growth of companies that are reshaping healthcare through innovative technology.

Medtech Incubator accelerates the development of startups by leveraging its robust team as well as the synergies created by its portfolio, including companies like OrthoEx, Surgio Health, MedTechIntel, and OSP Advisors, in addition to its strategic partnership with BAAT Medical. This ecosystem provides a seamless pathway for portfolio companies, guiding them from ideation through regulatory milestones, market entry, and exit strategies. The launch of Medtech Pitch Partners introduces targeted support for companies seeking responsible amounts of capital to be sure that they are investor-ready from the outset.

Accessible at www.mtpitch.com, Medtech Pitch Partners offers tailored services to help startups articulate their vision and secure funding. The core offerings include crafting compelling, investor-ready pitch decks that transform complex technical innovations into clear, impactful narratives highlighting market potential, patient impact, and financial upside. They also provide expert data room management to ensure all documentation, from regulatory progress to financial projections, is organized and investor-ready. Additionally, Medtech Pitch Partners specializes in valuation defense, utilizing the most commonly regarded valuation methods to be in the appropriate position to have a defensible value proposition not simply a desirable valuation.

"Our mission is to empower Medtech visionaries at their earliest stages, equipping them with the tools to pitch with purpose and build a strong foundation for growth. With the support of Medtech Incubator, we're excited to help drive healthcare innovation forward, one compelling story at a time." said Steven Hall, Principal of MedTech Pitch Partners.

For more information about Medtech Pitch Partners, visit www.mtpitch.com. To learn more about Medtech Incubator and its portfolio of innovative companies, visit www.mtincubator.com.

About Medtech Incubator

MedTech Incubator is a leading accelerator for medical technology startups, dedicated to streamlining the development of innovative devices, diagnostics, and digital health solutions from concept to exit. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the incubator leverages its portfolio companies, including OrthoEx, Surgio Health, MedTechIntel, and OSP Advisors, and its partnership with BAAT Medical to provide mentorship, funding opportunities, scalable business operations and a robust network of industry partners to drive transformative healthcare solutions.

About Medtech Pitch Partners

Medtech Pitch Partners is a specialized firm empowering early-stage Medtech innovators to properly position themselves for funding and accelerated growth through strategic pitch development, data room management, and valuation defense. With a focus on integrity, innovation, and impact, the company crafts compelling pitch decks and robust valuation frameworks to transform groundbreaking ideas into transformative healthcare solutions.

