Introducing the Arizona Wine Club by D.A. Ranch, Delivering Estate-Grown Wine To Your Door

From the heart of the Verde Valley to your glass-Arizona wine is just a pour away.

CORNVILLE, ARIZ. / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Tucked away in the lush, red rock-rimmed folds of the Verde Valley lies D.A. Ranch-a boutique, family-owned estate vineyard that's quietly been crafting some of the most captivating small production wines in Arizona. Now, this hidden gem is stepping into the spotlight with the launch of the Arizona Wine Club by D.A. Ranch, a bold, flavorful invitation to experience the vineyard like never before.

Think of it as your VIP pass to Arizona's best-kept secret in winemaking.

"Our wines embody a taste of the land, the history, and the heart of Arizona winemaking," says Lexie Petznick, D.A. Ranch's CEO. "The Arizona Wine Club by D.A. Ranch is our way of bringing that experience closer to home for those who've fallen in love with the ranch-or those who are about to."

Whether you're a seasoned wine-lover or simply someone who knows a great glass when you taste one, this new wine club is your golden ticket to D.A. Ranch's small-batch magic. It's an intimate, twice-a-year experience that lets you sip straight from the source-no passport or plane ticket required.

But make no mistake: this isn't your average wine club. With three membership tiers-The Homestead, The Ranch, and The Estate-members can expect carefully curated selections of estate-grown wines, including rare vintages and coveted Reserve labels. Expect perks like complimentary tastings, private event access, and early invitations to some of the most down-to-earth-yet-elevated gatherings in the Arizona wine scene.

And yes, Wine Wednesdays just got a whole lot cooler with added discounts for Club Members, locals, and industry, and live music from 2-5pm.

"The Arizona Wine Club by D.A. Ranch is about creating a sense of belonging," says Dylan Jung, D.A. Ranch's Wine Club & Events Manager. "It's for people who don't just love wine-they love the stories behind it, the community that comes with it, and the feeling you get when you're sipping a glass on our porch and watching the sunset over the vines."

D.A. Ranch keeps things simple, personal, and undeniably boutique: two releases per year-in February and November-each one thoughtfully assembled with wines that reflect the season, the vineyard, and the ranch's deep roots in Arizona terroir and riparian zone. This approach reflects the boutique nature of the winery, where small-lot production and estate farming take center stage. The team's goal is to get exceptional, hard-to-find wines into the hands of those who value quality, locality, and the story behind every bottle.

Oh, and did we mention the future plans? A Wine Club Member Lounge is slated to open in Fall 2025, transforming the upstairs of the tasting room into a cozy, club-exclusive retreat. And by 2026, an ultra-limited club-only wine label is set to launch-because once you've joined this club, you're truly part of the family.

Still not convinced? On your next visit to D.A.Ranch Estate Vineyards, sign up for a Vineyard Walking Tour to get the inside scoop on their process from vine to bottle. Join the adventure. Taste the story. Sip the secret. Visit daranch.com/wine-club/ to learn more or sign and become a founding member of Arizona's most exciting new wine club.

Media Contact Information

Holly Morgan

holly@hollymorganmedia.com

https://www.hollymorganmedia.com/

SOURCE: Arizona Wine Club by D.A. Ranch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/introducing-the-arizona-wine-club-by-d.a.-ranch-delivering-estate-grow-1039000