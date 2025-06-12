DICK'S Sporting Goods: A Nationwide Celebration of Youth Sports at DICK'S House of Sport

Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / June 11 marked a historic first for DICK'S Sporting Goods and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. Twenty DICK'S House of Sport locations nationwide came alive with energy, excitement and sport for the inaugural "Sports Matter Day of Play". As part of the festivities The DICK'S Foundation invited youth organizations from communities across the country to participate in a day dedicated to celebrating play, access and opportunity in sports at their local DICK'S House of Sport location.

This first-of-its-kind event was designed to give young athletes the chance to explore and experience new sports. From soccer drills in Boston to softball swings in Miami, each House of Sport became a vibrant, hands-on arena where kids could discover the joy of play. Designed to be inclusive and engaging, the activities encouraged curiosity and confidence in a variety of sports. For many, it was their very first time holding a lacrosse stick, swinging a golf club or rock climbing with encouragement from local coaches and mentors.

"There is nothing better than seeing kids light up when they get to play a sport for the first time," said Rick Jordan, VP of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "Thats what the day was all about, getting to create those moments and showing young athletes that they belong on the field, the court or wherever their passion leads them."

In addition to a fun day of play at House of Sport, participating organizations also received a Sports Matter grant from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, to help ensure that their vital work in the community can continue to thrive. The grants underscore The Foundation's ongoing mission to provide access and equity in youth sports, one athlete at a time. Since 2014, DICK'S Sporting Goods and The DICK'S Foundation has helped over 3 million kids and committed over $100 million to support young athletes with equipment, registration fees, league costs and playing fields through its Sports Matter Program.



"To have our organization recognized and supported today means a lot to us," said Jamaal Wornum, CEO and Founder of One Love Sports Academy in Boston. "The kids had a blast trying new sports and events like these are a game-changer for our program that will keep more kids doing what they love."

The Full List of Participating Organizations and DICK'S House of Sport Locations includes:

Flyght Academy (Dayton, OH)

Boys & Girls Club of SEVA (Chesapeake, VA)

We ALL-EN Foundation and Pitreboyz Foundation (Katy, TX)

Tulsa Dream Center (Tulsa, OK)

Boston SCORES and One Love Sports Academy (Boston, MA)

Bolder Options and Girl's On The Run (Minnetonka, MN)

Emerald Youth Foundation (Knoxville, TN)

Houston reVision (Baybrook, TX)

Rochester City Soccer (Victor, NY)

Play Ball Foundation (Salem, MA)

Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma and Oklahoma Adaptive Sports Association (Oklahoma City, OK)

Boys & Girls Club Capital Region (Latham, NY)

Friendly House (Davenport, IA)

Sulfur Springs YMCA (Tampa, FL)

Champaign Parks District (Champaign, IL)

Pembroke Pines YMCA (Miami, FL)

Rodney Street Tennis (Brandywine, PA)

Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton and Police Athletic League of Binghamton (Johnson City, NY)

Girls on the Run (Scranton, PA)

Primetime Elite Bulldogs and Two-Six Elite (Fayetteville, NC)

