Christina Trainor Rejoins Prysmian as Head of HR for North America

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, announced today that Christina Trainor has returned to the organization as the Head of Human Resources for North America. Trainor returns to Prysmian to fill the role vacated by John Andrews, who last month was promoted to HR & Organization Officer at Prysmian's global headquarters in Milan, Italy.

Trainor's experience with the company dates to 2010 when she started as a Human Resources Manager for Prysmian. She stayed with the company through the acquisition of General Cable in 2017, ascending to VP Human Resources for Prysmian North America and BU Business Partner, Organization and Integration, roles that she held until her departure in 2022.

"Christina is a tremendous leader and we're thrilled to have her back in the Prysmian family," said Andrea Pirondini, Prysmian North America President and CEO. "Christina knows our business very well and understands our culture here in North America and globally. She will make an immediate impact as we continue our growth in the region."

Before her return to Prysmian, Trainor most recently served as the leader of HR services and strategy for Heidelberg Materials, Southeast Region. Prior to this, she held roles as Vice President of Human Resources at The SEFA Group where she led the transformation of HR into a strategic business partner and successfully managed the HR integration during the company's acquisition by Heidelberg Materials.

"It's an honor to be able to return to Prysmian and continue to build upon the positive, supportive culture that has been established for years under the guidance of Andrea, John, and others in leadership roles," Trainor said.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 plant locations and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $8 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 33,000 employees, 107 production plants and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2024, global sales exceeded €17 billion.

