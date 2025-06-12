Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Aquitaine Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Aquitaine") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 8,800 metre Phase 1 drill program, and announce results from its preliminary regional sampling program at its Limousin Project ("Limousin" or the "Project") in France.
The Project is located in the prolific Limousin Mining District in the Region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, southwest France, 40 kilometres south of the city of Limoges. It consists of 40 km2 of exploration licenses with exclusivity granted over a total of 330 km2. The area of exclusivity includes 23 past producing gold mines which operated during the 20th to 21st centuries and over 900 ancient high-grade gold mining sites along over 200 kilometres aggregate strike length of gold-bearing structures.
Highlights:
- 2,700 metres in 15 drill holes completed to date of a planned 8,800 metres of drilling in 44 holes. Drill holes completed to date, range in length from 43 to 342 metres. Drilling began in March 2025 and will continue into autumn. Drilling is being completed in fans of two to three drill holes per drill site, targeting gold-bearing structures, veins, breccias and stockworks. Figure 1.
- Assays are currently pending for six holes (two fans and one isolated hole) and will be released once complete results from these holes are available. Figures 2 and 3
- The main objectives of drilling are to confirm the historical dataset and to test the extensions of gold zones beside and below historical exploitation. Drilling has successfully intercepted the gold system in all holes to date as evidenced by quartz veining, widespread alteration, sulphide mineralization and locally visible gold. Figure 4
- 70 channel samples from underground historical mining between 1987 to 2002 were retrieved from archived collections of COGEMA and re-assayed by Aquitaine. Sample origins are provided in Table 1 and Figure 5. Highlights are:
- 49 of 70 samples returned >1.00 g/t gold
- Best precious metal samples were 2,440 g/t gold and 2,320 g/t silver
- Best critical and strategic mineral samples were 16.55% lead, 5.68% zinc, 0.17% copper and 1.21% antimony.
- 497 new outcrop grab and channel samples were collected across the Project, focusing on exposures in ancient Gallic mining pits and regional fault structures. Figure 6. Highlights are:
- 66 of 497 samples returned >1.00 g/t gold
- Best precious metal samples were 487 g/t gold and 1,270 g/t silver
- Best critical mineral samples were 2.15% lead, 2.09% zinc, 0.04% copper and 7.13% antimony. Figure 7
- Sampling results demonstrate significant gold mineralization along approximately 40 kilometres of an estimated 200+ kilometres of aggregate strike length of mineralized structures explored to date.
- While base/critical metals occur as accessories throughout the gold mineralized zones of the Project, samples with very high base metal values typically originate from cross-cutting massive sulphide occurrences that were encountered at 300+ metres depth in the historical workings, especially in the deepest levels of the Puits-Roux orebody.
- Very high-grade antimony (>1%) typically occurs in samples from waste dumps at the Les Biards antimony mines near the southern boundary of the Project, where exploitation occurred in the early 20th century.
Chris Taylor, CEO and Director of Aquitaine said, "The extent of the gold system at the Limousin Project exceeds anything I have worked on previously. None of us at Aquitaine have previously had to prioritize over 900 potential exploration sites where historical high-grade mining occurred at or from the surface. We're taking the approach of starting near more recent COGEMA mining from 1987 to 2002, and working outwards along strike and at depth. Visually we are intersecting additional zones of mineralization which are either visible gold or sulphide-rich stockwork dominated in all holes drilled so far. Early grab sampling results also show significant critical metal accessory mineralization, adding a strategic element to the Project."
Yves Guise, President of Aquitaine's subsidiary, Compagnie des Mines Arédiennes said, "The French government has recently advanced serious initiatives to revive domestic mining and secure economic benefits and reliable mineral supplies for its citizens and industries. In addition to the district-scale gold system, widespread critical metal mineralization also positions Aquitaine to potentially help satisfy EU and French domestic production mandates for key commodities like antimony, lead, zinc and copper. We have already committed to maximizing the number of our staff who are based locally, and now have around twenty Limousin staff on our sites. We look forward to continuing to build the relationships with local people and all levels of government, to revive this historical mining district with the highest environmental and social standards."
Figure 1: Map of the Phase 1 drill program progress on the Laurieras fault structure
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_6d86d2bbf49b4983_003full.jpg
Figure 2: Long section showing the Phase 1 drill program progress on Laurieras fault structure
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_aquitaine_figure2.jpg
Figure 3: Serial cross sections from south-west to north-east along Laurieras fault of the first six drill holes realized from 3 platforms
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_6d86d2bbf49b4983_005full.jpg
Figure 4: Drill core sample pictures from Phase 1 drill campaign
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_aquitaine_figure4.png
(a) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold from drillhole CMA005 - 100m in the down-dip extension of the last underground mined level at Pierrepinet West (sample 2990) from 283.70 to 284.50m.
(b) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold from drillhole CMA001 - 600m in the south-west lateral extension of the last underground mined level at Pierrepinet West (not sampled yet) from 81.40 to 82.40m.
(c) Dark quartz and sulphides (pyrite, arsenopyrite) stockwork developed in a granite with pink potassic pervasive alteration at footwall of the Laurieras structure from drillhole CMA004 (sample 2569).
(d) White quartz vein with sulphides (pyrite, arsenopyrite, galena) crosscutting an intensely sericitized paragneiss from drillhole CMA003 (sample 2238).
Figure 5: Long section showing location of the re-assay gold results of historical underground channel sampling collected by SMB
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_aquitaine_figure5.png
Figure 6: Limousin project property map and regional surface grab samples with gold assay results
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_6d86d2bbf49b4983_008full.jpg
Figure 7: Rock grab sample pictures from field campaign and from historical underground mine levels
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_aquitaine_fig7_550.jpg
(a) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold collected by SMB in Laurieras - Pierrepinet West mine level 418 North (sample 24CMAGS-0569) - 2,440 g/t Au and 378 g/t Ag.
(b) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold collected by Aquitaine at Nouzilleras (sample 24CMAGS-0102) - 487 g/t Au and 89 g/t Ag.
(c) Massive stibnite and quartz vein collected by Aquitaine at La Borderie (24CMAGS-0468) - 1.43 g/t Au and 7.13 % Sb.
(d) Massive sulphides breccia cross cutting a gold-bearing quartz vein collected by SMB in Laurieras mine level 397 South (sample 24CMAGS-0587) - 39.3 g/t Au, 16.55 % Pb and 5.68 % Zn.
Table 1: All 49 of 70 historical grade control and production channel samples collected from the COGEMA archives and assayed by Aquitaine that returned > 1 g/t gold.
|Sample number
|Ore body
|Underground mining level
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Sb (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|24CMAGS-0569
|Laurieras
|418 North
|2,440
|378
|202
|1410
|312
|80
|24CMAGS-0539
|Laurieras
|418 South
|1,470
|209
|164
|420
|153
|38
|24CMAGS-0570
|Laurieras
|418 South
|1,465
|550
|456
|1635
|443
|167
|24CMAGS-0609
|Laurieras
|391 South
|546
|257
|78
|1260
|83
|1545
|24CMAGS-0616
|Laurieras
|421 South
|433
|50.1
|11
|35
|23
|7
|24CMAGS-0576
|Laurieras
|418 South
|253
|88
|159
|649
|223
|34
|24CMAGS-0614
|Laurieras
|408 North
|246
|80
|60
|2740
|231
|158
|24CMAGS-0591
|Laurieras
|415 South
|208
|59.8
|43
|304
|134
|604
|24CMAGS-0612
|Laurieras
|385 North
|203
|13.6
|4
|311
|27
|42
|24CMAGS-0550
|Laurieras
|409 South
|138.5
|107
|511
|2150
|379
|374
|24CMAGS-0596
|Laurieras
|325 South
|136
|18.6
|12
|65
|70
|13
|24CMAGS-0588
|Laurieras
|277 North
|124.5
|23.7
|9
|689
|45
|78
|24CMAGS-0564
|Laurieras
|418 South
|111
|46.7
|35
|303
|56
|28
|24CMAGS-0606
|Laurieras
|406 North
|104
|31.4
|7
|585
|61
|46
|24CMAGS-0601
|Laurieras
|415 South
|92.3
|19.3
|21
|580
|29
|166
|24CMAGS-0604
|Laurieras
|415 South
|85.7
|452
|189
|5070
|371
|1225
|24CMAGS-0595
|Puits-Roux
|392 North
|79.9
|155
|327
|2750
|572
|1380
|24CMAGS-0611
|Laurieras
|331 North
|54.8
|53.9
|95
|4040
|774
|852
|24CMAGS-0567
|Puits-Roux
|380 South
|44.9
|4.2
|29
|43
|66
|10
|24CMAGS-0587
|Laurieras
|397 South
|39.3
|794
|38
|165500
|683
|56800
|24CMAGS-0615
|Laurieras
|391 South
|34.2
|231
|15
|6590
|157
|198
|24CMAGS-0613
|Laurieras
|385 North
|32.8
|13.6
|4
|403
|20
|130
|24CMAGS-0560
|Laurieras
|421 South
|31.3
|25.1
|22
|912
|60
|94
|24CMAGS-0603
|Laurieras
|155 South
|26.2
|6.6
|7
|14
|84
|48
|24CMAGS-0593
|Puits-Roux
|146 South
|24.2
|1285
|1755
|30000
|2240
|1990
|24CMAGS-0582
|Laurieras
|155 South
|22.1
|420
|344
|45700
|519
|40
|24CMAGS-0580
|Laurieras
|388 North
|15.35
|156
|415
|78000
|267
|27600
|24CMAGS-0545
|Laurieras
|412 South
|14.35
|112
|291
|7790
|2330
|426
|24CMAGS-0602
|Laurieras
|331 South
|14.1
|6.6
|27
|341
|46
|25
|24CMAGS-0585
|Laurieras
|277 North
|12
|2180
|294
|9400
|12100
|3030
|24CMAGS-0575
|Laurieras
|391 South
|11.45
|2320
|292
|8300
|330
|73
|24CMAGS-0607
|Laurieras
|400 South
|10.95
|72.9
|149
|15050
|131
|1390
|24CMAGS-0608
|Laurieras
|400 South
|9.92
|18
|69
|8230
|189
|2840
|24CMAGS-0549
|Laurieras
|325 North
|9.76
|2.3
|23
|235
|48
|27
|24CMAGS-0546
|Laurieras
|400 South
|8.49
|5.8
|7
|2520
|319
|246
|24CMAGS-0578
|Laurieras
|400 South
|6.45
|20.4
|135
|7000
|522
|6100
|24CMAGS-0562
|Laurieras
|406 South
|5.42
|23.8
|74
|1725
|172
|745
|24CMAGS-0559
|Laurieras
|331 North
|2.42
|6.6
|11
|811
|79
|160
|24CMAGS-0558
|Laurieras
|403 North
|2.32
|7.9
|11
|1400
|55
|172
|24CMAGS-0568
|Laurieras
|104 South
|2.26
|4.8
|7
|265
|139
|32
|24CMAGS-0598
|Laurieras
|331 North
|1.87
|5.2
|9
|286
|41
|78
|24CMAGS-0594
|Laurieras
|104 South
|1.86
|1.5
|3
|21
|135
|5
|24CMAGS-0542
|Laurieras
|379 North
|1.84
|1.1
|2
|17
|50
|8
|24CMAGS-0556
|Laurieras
|280 North
|1.81
|39.4
|219
|2340
|157
|2170
|24CMAGS-0577
|Laurieras
|331 North
|1.78
|8
|43
|2080
|260
|5730
|24CMAGS-0573
|Laurieras
|388 South
|1.57
|12.2
|53
|2040
|61
|855
|24CMAGS-0548
|Laurieras
|403 North
|1.52
|15.5
|4
|2430
|35
|17
|24CMAGS-0557
|Laurieras
|391 North
|1.32
|3
|2
|327
|34
|36
|24CMAGS-0551
|Laurieras
|406 South
|1.07
|12.6
|59
|91
|46
|37
Table 2: Rock grab samples highlights from across the Project. All sample locations are in the Lambert 93 (EPSG 2154) coordinate system.
|Cheni - Nouzilleras trend
|Orebody
|Sample number
|X
|Y
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Sb (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|Nouzilleras
|24CMAGS-0102
|557871.38
|6497849.74
|487
|89
|8
|1790
|119
|7
|Cheni
|24CMAGS-0079
|557469.42
|6497239.80
|183
|9
|1
|<2
|10
|4
|Nouzilleras
|24CMAGS-0511
|557863.90
|6497823.91
|10.45
|10.8
|12
|505
|83
|4
|Moulin de Cheni
|24CMAGS-0091
|556745.36
|6497579.71
|7.83
|1.6
|1
|45
|17
|35
|Les Rieux
|24CMAGS-0346
|560831.20
|6498614.96
|6.25
|0.9
|1
|2
|<5
|2
|Nouzilleras
|24CMAGS-0104
|557846.84
|6497820.50
|5.6
|2.4
|2
|113
|16
|12
|Brinde
|24CMAGS-0507
|559066.22
|6496977.94
|4.38
|0.5
|1
|5
|<5
|<2
|Mazieras
|24CMAGS-0358
|559315.35
|6497071.07
|3.09
|0.6
|1
|2
|<5
|<2
|Cheni
|24CMAGS-0085
|557384.24
|6497302.41
|2.92
|6.9
|23
|124
|75
|8
|Cros-Noyer
|24CMAGS-0064
|554858.17
|6496269.40
|2.49
|<0.5
|4
|4
|34
|6
|Cheni
|24CMAGS-0075
|557368.83
|6497255.70
|2.37
|0.6
|1
|16
|15
|7
|La Brunerie
|24CMAGS-0057
|557118.72
|6496083.84
|1.8
|0.5
|1
|<2
|<5
|<2
|La Plagne
|24CMAGS-0512
|561309.63
|6499028.62
|1.77
|1
|2
|8
|<5
|<2
|Cheni
|24CMAGS-0082
|557469.42
|6497239.80
|1.43
|4
|47
|222
|7
|3
|Cheni
|24CMAGS-0071
|557368.83
|6497255.70
|1.3
|0.5
|3
|89
|19
|23
|Cros-Noyer
|24CMAGS-0521
|555023.95
|6496053.75
|1.3
|1.1
|1
|15
|8
|<2
|Les Rieux
|24CMAGS-0354
|560807.74
|6498707.38
|1.25
|<0.5
|2
|5
|7
|5
|Brinde
|24CMAGS-0115
|559111.08
|6496701.47
|1
|<0.5
|<1
|<2
|<5
|<2
|Laurieras trend
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0016
|562935.46
|6498110.49
|213
|8.9
|1
|593
|103
|22
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0018
|562935.46
|6498110.49
|28.9
|8.6
|39
|1540
|51
|2690
|Chadefaine
|24CMAGS-0532
|564080.50
|6495915.35
|7.04
|15.2
|1
|129
|<5
|2
|La Rochette
|24CMAGS-0044
|558877.73
|6495827.48
|6.92
|14.2
|25
|65
|99
|39
|Puits-Roux
|24CMAGS-0519
|562780.39
|6497757.20
|4.12
|13.6
|12
| 80
|93
|6
|Combrailler
|24CMAGS-0034
|567313.94
|6499308.53
|2.77
|6.9
|4
|1230
|43
|2
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0014
|562843.95
|6497989.35
|2.5
|4.2
|3
|186
|37
|36
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0003
|562225.87
|6497520.57
|2.23
|7.5
|10
|2660
|77
|53
|La Rochette
|24CMAGS-0048
|559112.87
|6495958.65
|1.95
|1270
|77
|21500
|9800
|97
|Puits-Roux
|24CMAGS-0518
|562780.39
|6497757.20
|1.66
|0.5
|3
|6
|117
|11
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0015
|562843.95
|6497989.35
|1.46
|2.6
|8
|113
|38
|42
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0344
|561892.86
|6497341.67
|1.46
|76.6
|8
|1755
|25
|9
|La Rochette
|24CMAGS-0047
|559112.87
|6495958.65
|1.39
|60.2
|32
|7260
|1200
|64
|Laurieras
|24CMAGS-0004
|562225.87
|6497520.57
|1.18
|2.6
|3
|973
|28
|10
|La Benechie
|24CMAGS-0427
|555915.90
|6492970.78
|1.18
|<0.5
|1
|6
|<5
|<2
|Fagassière - Gareillas trend
|Orebody
|Sample number
|X
|Y
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Sb (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0174
|571512.95
|6497655.42
|83.9
|8.2
|5
|996
|246
|814
|Fagassière
|24CMAGS-0168
|570943.71
|6497876.69
|71.6
|45.8
|75
|1085
|438
|42
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0176
|571512.87
|6497842.01
|56.9
|20.4
|18
|8000
|276
|4
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0181
|571525.18
|6498010.36
|22
|8.2
|14
|1645
|90
|136
|La Verrine
|24CMAGS-0201
|573637.49
|6498795.69
|17.75
|10.9
|6
|356
|82
|12
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0175
|571561.06
|6497758.52
|14.3
|10.4
|6
|3070
|119
|131
|Les Marsoux
|24CMAGS-0134
|567193.42
|6496569.44
|9.34
|86
|20
|2630
|388
|103
|Mars
|24CMAGS-0183
|571784.13
|6498212.79
|8.87
|15.8
|179
|1670
|290
|20900
|Les Marsoux
|24CMAGS-0132
|567193.42
|6496569.44
|8.58
|48
|26
|3860
|539
|63
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0173
|571317.34
|6497636.12
|8.13
|1.5
|2
|728
|64
|6
|Violezeix South
|24CMAGS-0399
|569273.69
|6498590.17
|4.07
|2.4
|9
|241
|61
|8
|Baraban
|24CMAGS-0402
|570650.67
|6498158.80
|3.75
|6.5
|12
|348
|102
|15
|Baraban
|24CMAGS-0407
|570573.51
|6498328.31
|3.11
|4.3
|59
|182
|170
|9
|Lavergne
|24CMAGS-0389
|571438.99
|6498952.13
|3.02
|3.1
|33
|295
|102
|215
|Fayat North
|24CMAGS-0206
|572843.49
|6499202.53
|2.63
|<0.5
|1
|26
|36
|26
|Violezeix South
|24CMAGS-0395
|569180.49
|6498408.61
|2.45
|0.6
|1
|3
|40
|7
|Baraban
|24CMAGS-0403
|570621.89
|6498237.96
|1.7
|2.5
|10
|35
|85
|7
|Fagassière
|24CMAGS-0167
|570867.25
|6497813.10
|1.62
|0.7
|3
|352
|56
|82
|Lacaud
|24CMAGS-0158
|569939.05
|6498742.73
|1.51
|2.3
|8
|9
|58
|17
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0163
|571338.82
|6497834.42
|1.51
|<0.5
|1
|3
|28
|3
|Fagassière
|24CMAGS-0501
|570642.04
|6497406.53
|1.48
|92.9
|492
|1560
|1525
|1400
|Gareillas
|24CMAGS-0180
|571525.18
|6498010.36
|1.35
|28
|36
|2780
|105
|6
|Fagassière
|24CMAGS-0165
|570896.10
|6497804.33
|1.31
|<0.5
|1
|7
|64
|3
|Fau-Marié
|24CMAGS-0531
|569006.91
|6498304.72
|1.28
|0.6
|4
|7
|37
|18
|Violezeix South
|24CMAGS-0398
|569198.42
|6498329.53
|1.19
|0.6
|6
|5
|26
|11
|Fau-Marié
|24CMAGS-0152
|569845.47
|6497945.10
|1.18
|<0.5
|2
|2
|41
|3
|Leycuras trend
|Orebody
|Sample number
|X
|Y
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Sb (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|Leycuras
|24CMAGS-0218
|564082.20
|6503580.18
|3.81
|<0.5
|5
|11
|46
|52
|Leycuras
|24CMAGS-0222
|563908.40
|6503458.64
|2.46
|1.8
|54
|173
|266
|10
|Leycuras
|24CMAGS-0625
|564265.54
|6503694.42
|2.13
|3
|8
|110
|84
|21
|Leycuras
|24CMAGS-0214
|564182.11
|6503649.45
|1.21
|1.9
|72
|99
|127
|156
|Leycuras
|24CMAGS-0216
|564146.76
|6503619.42
|1
|0.5
|12
|42
|56
|20
|La Porcherie trend
|Orebody
|Sample number
|X
|Y
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Sb (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|La Porcherie
|24CMAGS-0629
|588050.42
|6500930.73
|13.25
|11.5
|27
|150
|17
|173
|Les Biards trend - Historical gold-antimony mining
|Orebody
|Sample number
|X
|Y
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Sb (ppm)
|Zn (ppm)
|La Borderie
|24CMAGS-0468
|564517.34
|6486308.78
|1.43
|<0.5
|40
|63
|71300
|10
About the Limousin Project
- 40 km2 of exploration licenses with exclusivity granted over a total of 330 km2. The area of exclusivity includes 23 past producing gold mines which operated during the 20th to 21st century and over 900 ancient high-grade gold mining sites along over 200 kilometres aggregate strike length of gold-bearing structures.
- Recent production by French mining company COGEMA from 1988 to 2002 of approximately one million ounces of gold with average underground production grades of 12.5 g/t gold with a 10 g/t gold cutoff and mining widths of 3 - 10 m. Average open pit production grades of 7 - 8 g/t gold with a cutoff grade of 6 g/t gold.
- Production and exploration records with an estimated replacement value of $430 million.
- Critical metal potential including a district-scale antimony exploration target as the accessory mineral stibnite within the high-grade gold system, and precious-metal rich polymetallic massive sulphides as lenses locally within and adjacent to the gold system.
About Aquitaine Metals Corp.
Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold and strategic metals exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Limousin project in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France. A significant exploration Phase 1 diamond drill program was authorized and began in March. This work program will confirm historical datasets, and test extensions of the Pierrepinet and Douillac high-grade gold ore zones at the Laurieras and Moulin de Cheni mines.
Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a committed partner to all stakeholders, with a long-term vision of sustainable exploration to advance the Limousin project in a manner that demonstrates good stewardship of land, operational excellence and accountability.
Records of work activities, permitting timelines and environmental monitoring progress are available at Compagnie des Mines Arédiennes' website at: https://www.minesarediennes.fr/
Quality Assurance and Control
Samples were analyzed at ALS Loughrea, an INAB Accredited Laboratory in Loughrea, Ireland (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO/IEC 17025:2017). Samples are crushed to 90% passing 2.00 mm screen, riffle split (1,000 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish (50 g sample). Aquitaine Metals inserts blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Samples with visible gold or with assays over 10 g/t Au are assayed using metallic screening. Other 48 elements are assayed by method ME-MS61 consisting of 0.25g sample digested by four acid solution with ICP-MS finish.
Investor Inquiries
Chris Taylor
CEO and Director
Tel. (604) 646-8364
Email. ctaylor@aquitainemetals.com
John Robins
Chair of the Board
Tel. (604) 646-4537
Email. jrobins@discoverygroup.ca
Note on Historical Data
All information related to COGEMA's mining and exploration activities is believed to be accurate, but has not yet been verified by a Qualified Person according to the standards of National Instrument 43-101. Verification sampling is being undertaken at historical mine sites where exposures are available, and verification drilling will be included in the Phase 1 drill program beginning in February. Other historical production data is taken from public records, publications such as Bouchot et al., 2005, and past verification work by COGEMA. It is considered generally reliable for exploration purposes but cannot be verified. Information related to ancient gold production including estimates of historical production grades and total gold produced is taken from archaeological publications, particularly Cauuet et al., 2018, and Baron et al., 2019. Gallic gold mining sites are readily apparent on airborne LIDAR data, from which Aquitaine and CMA's geologists have reproduced locations and outlines of sites verified and interpreted by archaeologists, and by Aquitaine's field crews and past explorers at COGEMA.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings and the future or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect ", "is expected ", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
