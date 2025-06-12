Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Aquitaine Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Aquitaine") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 8,800 metre Phase 1 drill program, and announce results from its preliminary regional sampling program at its Limousin Project ("Limousin" or the "Project") in France.

The Project is located in the prolific Limousin Mining District in the Region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, southwest France, 40 kilometres south of the city of Limoges. It consists of 40 km2 of exploration licenses with exclusivity granted over a total of 330 km2. The area of exclusivity includes 23 past producing gold mines which operated during the 20th to 21st centuries and over 900 ancient high-grade gold mining sites along over 200 kilometres aggregate strike length of gold-bearing structures.

Highlights:

2,700 metres in 15 drill holes completed to date of a planned 8,800 metres of drilling in 44 holes. Drill holes completed to date, range in length from 43 to 342 metres. Drilling began in March 2025 and will continue into autumn. Drilling is being completed in fans of two to three drill holes per drill site, targeting gold-bearing structures, veins, breccias and stockworks. Figure 1.

Assays are currently pending for six holes (two fans and one isolated hole) and will be released once complete results from these holes are available. Figures 2 and 3

The main objectives of drilling are to confirm the historical dataset and to test the extensions of gold zones beside and below historical exploitation. Drilling has successfully intercepted the gold system in all holes to date as evidenced by quartz veining, widespread alteration, sulphide mineralization and locally visible gold. Figure 4

70 channel samples from underground historical mining between 1987 to 2002 were retrieved from archived collections of COGEMA and re-assayed by Aquitaine. Sample origins are provided in Table 1 and Figure 5 . Highlights are: 49 of 70 samples returned >1.00 g/t gold Best precious metal samples were 2,440 g/t gold and 2,320 g/t silver Best critical and strategic mineral samples were 16.55% lead, 5.68% zinc, 0.17% copper and 1.21% antimony.

. Highlights are: 497 new outcrop grab and channel samples were collected across the Project, focusing on exposures in ancient Gallic mining pits and regional fault structures. Figure 6. Highlights are: 66 of 497 samples returned >1.00 g/t gold Best precious metal samples were 487 g/t gold and 1,270 g/t silver Best critical mineral samples were 2.15% lead, 2.09% zinc, 0.04% copper and 7.13% antimony. Figure 7

Highlights are: Sampling results demonstrate significant gold mineralization along approximately 40 kilometres of an estimated 200+ kilometres of aggregate strike length of mineralized structures explored to date.

While base/critical metals occur as accessories throughout the gold mineralized zones of the Project, samples with very high base metal values typically originate from cross-cutting massive sulphide occurrences that were encountered at 300+ metres depth in the historical workings, especially in the deepest levels of the Puits-Roux orebody.

Very high-grade antimony (>1%) typically occurs in samples from waste dumps at the Les Biards antimony mines near the southern boundary of the Project, where exploitation occurred in the early 20th century.

Chris Taylor, CEO and Director of Aquitaine said, "The extent of the gold system at the Limousin Project exceeds anything I have worked on previously. None of us at Aquitaine have previously had to prioritize over 900 potential exploration sites where historical high-grade mining occurred at or from the surface. We're taking the approach of starting near more recent COGEMA mining from 1987 to 2002, and working outwards along strike and at depth. Visually we are intersecting additional zones of mineralization which are either visible gold or sulphide-rich stockwork dominated in all holes drilled so far. Early grab sampling results also show significant critical metal accessory mineralization, adding a strategic element to the Project."

Yves Guise, President of Aquitaine's subsidiary, Compagnie des Mines Arédiennes said, "The French government has recently advanced serious initiatives to revive domestic mining and secure economic benefits and reliable mineral supplies for its citizens and industries. In addition to the district-scale gold system, widespread critical metal mineralization also positions Aquitaine to potentially help satisfy EU and French domestic production mandates for key commodities like antimony, lead, zinc and copper. We have already committed to maximizing the number of our staff who are based locally, and now have around twenty Limousin staff on our sites. We look forward to continuing to build the relationships with local people and all levels of government, to revive this historical mining district with the highest environmental and social standards."

Figure 1: Map of the Phase 1 drill program progress on the Laurieras fault structure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_6d86d2bbf49b4983_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Long section showing the Phase 1 drill program progress on Laurieras fault structure



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_aquitaine_figure2.jpg

Figure 3: Serial cross sections from south-west to north-east along Laurieras fault of the first six drill holes realized from 3 platforms

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_6d86d2bbf49b4983_005full.jpg

Figure 4: Drill core sample pictures from Phase 1 drill campaign



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_aquitaine_figure4.png

(a) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold from drillhole CMA005 - 100m in the down-dip extension of the last underground mined level at Pierrepinet West (sample 2990) from 283.70 to 284.50m.

(b) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold from drillhole CMA001 - 600m in the south-west lateral extension of the last underground mined level at Pierrepinet West (not sampled yet) from 81.40 to 82.40m.

(c) Dark quartz and sulphides (pyrite, arsenopyrite) stockwork developed in a granite with pink potassic pervasive alteration at footwall of the Laurieras structure from drillhole CMA004 (sample 2569).

(d) White quartz vein with sulphides (pyrite, arsenopyrite, galena) crosscutting an intensely sericitized paragneiss from drillhole CMA003 (sample 2238).

Figure 5: Long section showing location of the re-assay gold results of historical underground channel sampling collected by SMB



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_aquitaine_figure5.png

Figure 6: Limousin project property map and regional surface grab samples with gold assay results



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_6d86d2bbf49b4983_008full.jpg

Figure 7: Rock grab sample pictures from field campaign and from historical underground mine levels



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/255390_aquitaine_fig7_550.jpg

(a) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold collected by SMB in Laurieras - Pierrepinet West mine level 418 North (sample 24CMAGS-0569) - 2,440 g/t Au and 378 g/t Ag.

(b) White and grey multi-stage quartz vein with visible gold collected by Aquitaine at Nouzilleras (sample 24CMAGS-0102) - 487 g/t Au and 89 g/t Ag.

(c) Massive stibnite and quartz vein collected by Aquitaine at La Borderie (24CMAGS-0468) - 1.43 g/t Au and 7.13 % Sb.

(d) Massive sulphides breccia cross cutting a gold-bearing quartz vein collected by SMB in Laurieras mine level 397 South (sample 24CMAGS-0587) - 39.3 g/t Au, 16.55 % Pb and 5.68 % Zn.

Table 1: All 49 of 70 historical grade control and production channel samples collected from the COGEMA archives and assayed by Aquitaine that returned > 1 g/t gold.

Sample number Ore body Underground mining level Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Sb (ppm) Zn (ppm) 24CMAGS-0569 Laurieras 418 North 2,440 378 202 1410 312 80 24CMAGS-0539 Laurieras 418 South 1,470 209 164 420 153 38 24CMAGS-0570 Laurieras 418 South 1,465 550 456 1635 443 167 24CMAGS-0609 Laurieras 391 South 546 257 78 1260 83 1545 24CMAGS-0616 Laurieras 421 South 433 50.1 11 35 23 7 24CMAGS-0576 Laurieras 418 South 253 88 159 649 223 34 24CMAGS-0614 Laurieras 408 North 246 80 60 2740 231 158 24CMAGS-0591 Laurieras 415 South 208 59.8 43 304 134 604 24CMAGS-0612 Laurieras 385 North 203 13.6 4 311 27 42 24CMAGS-0550 Laurieras 409 South 138.5 107 511 2150 379 374 24CMAGS-0596 Laurieras 325 South 136 18.6 12 65 70 13 24CMAGS-0588 Laurieras 277 North 124.5 23.7 9 689 45 78 24CMAGS-0564 Laurieras 418 South 111 46.7 35 303 56 28 24CMAGS-0606 Laurieras 406 North 104 31.4 7 585 61 46 24CMAGS-0601 Laurieras 415 South 92.3 19.3 21 580 29 166 24CMAGS-0604 Laurieras 415 South 85.7 452 189 5070 371 1225 24CMAGS-0595 Puits-Roux 392 North 79.9 155 327 2750 572 1380 24CMAGS-0611 Laurieras 331 North 54.8 53.9 95 4040 774 852 24CMAGS-0567 Puits-Roux 380 South 44.9 4.2 29 43 66 10 24CMAGS-0587 Laurieras 397 South 39.3 794 38 165500 683 56800 24CMAGS-0615 Laurieras 391 South 34.2 231 15 6590 157 198 24CMAGS-0613 Laurieras 385 North 32.8 13.6 4 403 20 130 24CMAGS-0560 Laurieras 421 South 31.3 25.1 22 912 60 94 24CMAGS-0603 Laurieras 155 South 26.2 6.6 7 14 84 48 24CMAGS-0593 Puits-Roux 146 South 24.2 1285 1755 30000 2240 1990 24CMAGS-0582 Laurieras 155 South 22.1 420 344 45700 519 40 24CMAGS-0580 Laurieras 388 North 15.35 156 415 78000 267 27600 24CMAGS-0545 Laurieras 412 South 14.35 112 291 7790 2330 426 24CMAGS-0602 Laurieras 331 South 14.1 6.6 27 341 46 25 24CMAGS-0585 Laurieras 277 North 12 2180 294 9400 12100 3030 24CMAGS-0575 Laurieras 391 South 11.45 2320 292 8300 330 73 24CMAGS-0607 Laurieras 400 South 10.95 72.9 149 15050 131 1390 24CMAGS-0608 Laurieras 400 South 9.92 18 69 8230 189 2840 24CMAGS-0549 Laurieras 325 North 9.76 2.3 23 235 48 27 24CMAGS-0546 Laurieras 400 South 8.49 5.8 7 2520 319 246 24CMAGS-0578 Laurieras 400 South 6.45 20.4 135 7000 522 6100 24CMAGS-0562 Laurieras 406 South 5.42 23.8 74 1725 172 745 24CMAGS-0559 Laurieras 331 North 2.42 6.6 11 811 79 160 24CMAGS-0558 Laurieras 403 North 2.32 7.9 11 1400 55 172 24CMAGS-0568 Laurieras 104 South 2.26 4.8 7 265 139 32 24CMAGS-0598 Laurieras 331 North 1.87 5.2 9 286 41 78 24CMAGS-0594 Laurieras 104 South 1.86 1.5 3 21 135 5 24CMAGS-0542 Laurieras 379 North 1.84 1.1 2 17 50 8 24CMAGS-0556 Laurieras 280 North 1.81 39.4 219 2340 157 2170 24CMAGS-0577 Laurieras 331 North 1.78 8 43 2080 260 5730 24CMAGS-0573 Laurieras 388 South 1.57 12.2 53 2040 61 855 24CMAGS-0548 Laurieras 403 North 1.52 15.5 4 2430 35 17 24CMAGS-0557 Laurieras 391 North 1.32 3 2 327 34 36 24CMAGS-0551 Laurieras 406 South 1.07 12.6 59 91 46 37

Table 2: Rock grab samples highlights from across the Project. All sample locations are in the Lambert 93 (EPSG 2154) coordinate system.

Cheni - Nouzilleras trend Orebody Sample number X Y Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Sb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Nouzilleras 24CMAGS-0102 557871.38 6497849.74 487 89 8 1790 119 7 Cheni 24CMAGS-0079 557469.42 6497239.80 183 9 1 <2 10 4 Nouzilleras 24CMAGS-0511 557863.90 6497823.91 10.45 10.8 12 505 83 4 Moulin de Cheni 24CMAGS-0091 556745.36 6497579.71 7.83 1.6 1 45 17 35 Les Rieux 24CMAGS-0346 560831.20 6498614.96 6.25 0.9 1 2 <5 2 Nouzilleras 24CMAGS-0104 557846.84 6497820.50 5.6 2.4 2 113 16 12 Brinde 24CMAGS-0507 559066.22 6496977.94 4.38 0.5 1 5 <5 <2 Mazieras 24CMAGS-0358 559315.35 6497071.07 3.09 0.6 1 2 <5 <2 Cheni 24CMAGS-0085 557384.24 6497302.41 2.92 6.9 23 124 75 8 Cros-Noyer 24CMAGS-0064 554858.17 6496269.40 2.49 <0.5 4 4 34 6 Cheni 24CMAGS-0075 557368.83 6497255.70 2.37 0.6 1 16 15 7 La Brunerie 24CMAGS-0057 557118.72 6496083.84 1.8 0.5 1 <2 <5 <2 La Plagne 24CMAGS-0512 561309.63 6499028.62 1.77 1 2 8 <5 <2 Cheni 24CMAGS-0082 557469.42 6497239.80 1.43 4 47 222 7 3 Cheni 24CMAGS-0071 557368.83 6497255.70 1.3 0.5 3 89 19 23 Cros-Noyer 24CMAGS-0521 555023.95 6496053.75 1.3 1.1 1 15 8 <2 Les Rieux 24CMAGS-0354 560807.74 6498707.38 1.25 <0.5 2 5 7 5 Brinde 24CMAGS-0115 559111.08 6496701.47 1 <0.5 <1 <2 <5 <2 Laurieras trend Laurieras 24CMAGS-0016 562935.46 6498110.49 213 8.9 1 593 103 22 Laurieras 24CMAGS-0018 562935.46 6498110.49 28.9 8.6 39 1540 51 2690 Chadefaine 24CMAGS-0532 564080.50 6495915.35 7.04 15.2 1 129 <5 2 La Rochette 24CMAGS-0044 558877.73 6495827.48 6.92 14.2 25 65 99 39 Puits-Roux 24CMAGS-0519 562780.39 6497757.20 4.12 13.6 12 80

93 6

Combrailler 24CMAGS-0034 567313.94 6499308.53 2.77 6.9 4 1230 43 2 Laurieras 24CMAGS-0014 562843.95 6497989.35 2.5 4.2 3 186 37 36 Laurieras 24CMAGS-0003 562225.87 6497520.57 2.23 7.5 10 2660 77 53 La Rochette 24CMAGS-0048 559112.87 6495958.65 1.95 1270 77 21500 9800 97 Puits-Roux 24CMAGS-0518 562780.39 6497757.20 1.66 0.5 3 6 117 11 Laurieras 24CMAGS-0015 562843.95 6497989.35 1.46 2.6 8 113 38 42 Laurieras 24CMAGS-0344 561892.86 6497341.67 1.46 76.6 8 1755 25 9 La Rochette 24CMAGS-0047 559112.87 6495958.65 1.39 60.2 32 7260 1200 64 Laurieras 24CMAGS-0004 562225.87 6497520.57 1.18 2.6 3 973 28 10 La Benechie 24CMAGS-0427 555915.90 6492970.78 1.18 <0.5 1 6 <5 <2 Fagassière - Gareillas trend Orebody Sample number X Y Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Sb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Gareillas 24CMAGS-0174 571512.95 6497655.42 83.9 8.2 5 996 246 814 Fagassière 24CMAGS-0168 570943.71 6497876.69 71.6 45.8 75 1085 438 42 Gareillas 24CMAGS-0176 571512.87 6497842.01 56.9 20.4 18 8000 276 4 Gareillas 24CMAGS-0181 571525.18 6498010.36 22 8.2 14 1645 90 136 La Verrine 24CMAGS-0201 573637.49 6498795.69 17.75 10.9 6 356 82 12 Gareillas 24CMAGS-0175 571561.06 6497758.52 14.3 10.4 6 3070 119 131 Les Marsoux 24CMAGS-0134 567193.42 6496569.44 9.34 86 20 2630 388 103 Mars 24CMAGS-0183 571784.13 6498212.79 8.87 15.8 179 1670 290 20900 Les Marsoux 24CMAGS-0132 567193.42 6496569.44 8.58 48 26 3860 539 63 Gareillas 24CMAGS-0173 571317.34 6497636.12 8.13 1.5 2 728 64 6 Violezeix South 24CMAGS-0399 569273.69 6498590.17 4.07 2.4 9 241 61 8 Baraban 24CMAGS-0402 570650.67 6498158.80 3.75 6.5 12 348 102 15 Baraban 24CMAGS-0407 570573.51 6498328.31 3.11 4.3 59 182 170 9 Lavergne 24CMAGS-0389 571438.99 6498952.13 3.02 3.1 33 295 102 215 Fayat North 24CMAGS-0206 572843.49 6499202.53 2.63 <0.5 1 26 36 26 Violezeix South 24CMAGS-0395 569180.49 6498408.61 2.45 0.6 1 3 40 7 Baraban 24CMAGS-0403 570621.89 6498237.96 1.7 2.5 10 35 85 7 Fagassière 24CMAGS-0167 570867.25 6497813.10 1.62 0.7 3 352 56 82 Lacaud 24CMAGS-0158 569939.05 6498742.73 1.51 2.3 8 9 58 17 Gareillas 24CMAGS-0163 571338.82 6497834.42 1.51 <0.5 1 3 28 3 Fagassière 24CMAGS-0501 570642.04 6497406.53 1.48 92.9 492 1560 1525 1400 Gareillas 24CMAGS-0180 571525.18 6498010.36 1.35 28 36 2780 105 6 Fagassière 24CMAGS-0165 570896.10 6497804.33 1.31 <0.5 1 7 64 3 Fau-Marié 24CMAGS-0531 569006.91 6498304.72 1.28 0.6 4 7 37 18 Violezeix South 24CMAGS-0398 569198.42 6498329.53 1.19 0.6 6 5 26 11 Fau-Marié 24CMAGS-0152 569845.47 6497945.10 1.18 <0.5 2 2 41 3 Leycuras trend Orebody Sample number X Y Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Sb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Leycuras 24CMAGS-0218 564082.20 6503580.18 3.81 <0.5 5 11 46 52 Leycuras 24CMAGS-0222 563908.40 6503458.64 2.46 1.8 54 173 266 10 Leycuras 24CMAGS-0625 564265.54 6503694.42 2.13 3 8 110 84 21 Leycuras 24CMAGS-0214 564182.11 6503649.45 1.21 1.9 72 99 127 156 Leycuras 24CMAGS-0216 564146.76 6503619.42 1 0.5 12 42 56 20 La Porcherie trend Orebody Sample number X Y Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Sb (ppm) Zn (ppm) La Porcherie 24CMAGS-0629 588050.42 6500930.73 13.25 11.5 27 150 17 173 Les Biards trend - Historical gold-antimony mining Orebody Sample number X Y Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Sb (ppm) Zn (ppm) La Borderie 24CMAGS-0468 564517.34 6486308.78 1.43 <0.5 40 63 71300 10

About the Limousin Project

40 km 2 of exploration licenses with exclusivity granted over a total of 330 km 2 . The area of exclusivity includes 23 past producing gold mines which operated during the 20 th to 21 st century and over 900 ancient high-grade gold mining sites along over 200 kilometres aggregate strike length of gold-bearing structures.

of exploration licenses with exclusivity granted over a total of 330 km . The area of exclusivity includes 23 past producing gold mines which operated during the 20 to 21 century and over 900 ancient high-grade gold mining sites along over 200 kilometres aggregate strike length of gold-bearing structures. Recent production by French mining company COGEMA from 1988 to 2002 of approximately one million ounces of gold with average underground production grades of 12.5 g/t gold with a 10 g/t gold cutoff and mining widths of 3 - 10 m. Average open pit production grades of 7 - 8 g/t gold with a cutoff grade of 6 g/t gold.

Production and exploration records with an estimated replacement value of $430 million.

Critical metal potential including a district-scale antimony exploration target as the accessory mineral stibnite within the high-grade gold system, and precious-metal rich polymetallic massive sulphides as lenses locally within and adjacent to the gold system.

About Aquitaine Metals Corp.

Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold and strategic metals exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Limousin project in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France. A significant exploration Phase 1 diamond drill program was authorized and began in March. This work program will confirm historical datasets, and test extensions of the Pierrepinet and Douillac high-grade gold ore zones at the Laurieras and Moulin de Cheni mines.

Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a committed partner to all stakeholders, with a long-term vision of sustainable exploration to advance the Limousin project in a manner that demonstrates good stewardship of land, operational excellence and accountability.

Records of work activities, permitting timelines and environmental monitoring progress are available at Compagnie des Mines Arédiennes' website at: https://www.minesarediennes.fr/

Quality Assurance and Control

Samples were analyzed at ALS Loughrea, an INAB Accredited Laboratory in Loughrea, Ireland (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO/IEC 17025:2017). Samples are crushed to 90% passing 2.00 mm screen, riffle split (1,000 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish (50 g sample). Aquitaine Metals inserts blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Samples with visible gold or with assays over 10 g/t Au are assayed using metallic screening. Other 48 elements are assayed by method ME-MS61 consisting of 0.25g sample digested by four acid solution with ICP-MS finish.

Note on Historical Data

All information related to COGEMA's mining and exploration activities is believed to be accurate, but has not yet been verified by a Qualified Person according to the standards of National Instrument 43-101. Verification sampling is being undertaken at historical mine sites where exposures are available, and verification drilling will be included in the Phase 1 drill program beginning in February. Other historical production data is taken from public records, publications such as Bouchot et al., 2005, and past verification work by COGEMA. It is considered generally reliable for exploration purposes but cannot be verified. Information related to ancient gold production including estimates of historical production grades and total gold produced is taken from archaeological publications, particularly Cauuet et al., 2018, and Baron et al., 2019. Gallic gold mining sites are readily apparent on airborne LIDAR data, from which Aquitaine and CMA's geologists have reproduced locations and outlines of sites verified and interpreted by archaeologists, and by Aquitaine's field crews and past explorers at COGEMA.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings and the future or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect ", "is expected ", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

