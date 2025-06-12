Windsurf launches a GPU cluster in Germany, delivering 50% faster performance and secure access to European enterprises.

Windsurf, a leader in AI-powered software development, today announced its first GPU cluster in Germany, as product demand surges and the company expands performance capacity across the EU. With over 100 local enterprise customers already using Windsurf products, the new cluster marks the company's first major international step in building scalable infrastructure for the European market.

Located in Frankfurt, home to some of the world's strictest data security laws, the cluster was a natural choice for Windsurf's first deployment. This cluster was specifically designed to meet the unique security and performance requirements of European enterprises, providing a framework for high performance in even the most complex, secure environments.

"With about 6 million developers across Europe, users deserve infrastructure that meets them where they are," said Varun Mohan, CEO of Windsurf. "The demand for secure AI-powered development is undeniable and by launching this GPU cluster, we aim to build on the growing momentum of our current customers and expand Windsurf's presence as the leading AI solution."

Windsurf will also offer data residency within the EU, maintaining that customer code, data processing and retention stay within borders. Together, the goal is to help organizations meet regulatory standards while also reducing latency by more than 50%.

"From telcos to fintechs, we're already supporting some of Europe's most security-conscious enterprises," said Anshul Ramachandran, Founding Team. "This marks a key milestone in our global roadmap as we scale trusted infrastructure across the region."

While the team continues to improve feature availability for European customers, local enterprises can already rely on the Windsurf Editor and Windsurf Plugins being both fully functional and compliant for use today. Learn more at windsurf.com/enterprise.

About Windsurf:

Windsurf is a generative AI-powered software development platform helping engineers move faster, reduce technical debt, and build with greater confidence. With code-native models and flow-aware tools, Windsurf integrates seamlessly into existing workflows to enable higher-quality engineering at scale.

