An in-depth review of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows a clear trend: Many traditional service jobs are shrinking, and some are on track for further contraction through 2033.

Job Title 2020 Employees 2024 Employees Change (%) Job Outlook (2023-2033) Wage Growth (2020-2024) Cashier 3,347,090 3,169,970 -5.29% -11% 23.75% Receptionist 968,420 964,530 -0.40% -1% 18.73% Porter 65,240 31,220 -52.15% 1% 13.44%

"These are not short-term setbacks," said Milos Eric, founder and general manager of OysterLink. "The decline in these roles reflects a permanent shift in how hospitality services are delivered. We're not seeing mere recovery - we're seeing a redefinition of what jobs are considered essential."

Entry-Level Roles Disappearing Across the Industry

In many hotels and restaurants, automation has taken over basic tasks once performed by frontline workers. Guests can now check in using kiosks or mobile apps, reducing the need for human receptionists.

Self-ordering systems and QR code menus continue to replace cashiers in fast-casual and quick-service environments. Meanwhile, many hotels have eliminated traditional porter and bellhop services in favor of luggage lockers or self-service trolleys.

These changes, although efficient for business operations, limit access for workers who rely on entry-level jobs to break into the industry.

"Hospitality has always welcomed people from diverse backgrounds, including those without college degrees," said Eric. "But the pathway in is narrowing. Without a shift in worker training and employer strategy, we risk cutting off a huge segment of the talent pipeline."

Wage Growth Isn't Keeping Up

Although there has been some wage growth in these declining roles, it may not be enough to offset the long-term employment risks.

"Wages might be going up slightly because of inflation and turnover, but the real issue is volume," Eric explained. "If there are half as many positions available, higher hourly pay doesn't solve the bigger employment gap."

This is particularly alarming for porters, whose employment dropped by over 50% in just four years. Receptionist roles remained relatively flat, and cashiers lost over 175,000 jobs between 2020 and 2024 - with another 11% drop expected by 2033.

Urgent Need for Reskilling

To stay competitive and employed, OysterLink recommends that workers in vulnerable roles begin building transferable skills.

Cashiers can pivot into inventory management or POS system support by learning basic retail technology.

Receptionists can upskill in CRM platforms, scheduling software, or guest experience roles.

Porters may explore back-of-house operations, logistics, or maintenance work requiring some technical aptitude.

"Digital literacy is now as important as customer service skills," said Eric. "A host who knows how to use a restaurant's table management system is far more likely to get promoted - or rehired."

Some Roles Still on the Rise

While much of the industry is contracting at the entry level, several skilled or people-focused roles are expanding. These positions typically require hands-on work that can't easily be automated:

Chefs saw a 79.64% increase in employment from 2020 to 2024.

Bartenders rose 53.19%, with 37.8% wage growth.

Line cooks grew 30.86%, with 27.77% wage increases.

"These jobs aren't just surviving - they're growing," Eric said. "They demand a different kind of commitment and training, but they offer more stability for the long run."

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a leading job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S. and internationally.

With job listings, including bartender jobs in New York City or chef in Los Angeles, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

