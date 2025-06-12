Boston Entrepreneurs Launch Abodio, an AI-Powered Platform That is Transforming Homeownership

NATICK, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / A new startup is disrupting how homeowners take care of their homes - one task, appliance, and repair at a time.

Owners of one of the 85M+ single family homes in the U.S. spend on average between 1 - 4% of their home's value on annual maintenance and repair, one of the greatest unmanaged spend in today's digital world. Abodio is about to change that.

Abodio, a homegrown platform founded in Natick, Massachusetts, officially launches today with a bold mission: to make homeownership easier, smarter, and far less overwhelming. Designed by local founders who understand the complexity of home maintenance, Abodio helps homeowners take control by organizing everything in one place - from appliances and paint colors to service provider contacts and maintenance schedules.

"Most homeowners don't know what to do, when to do it, or who to call when something breaks," said Wouter Broekema, Co-Founder and CEO of Abodio. "We built Abodio to solve that exact problem - starting right here in our own community." The platform already has over 500 homeowners in its ecosystem thanks to Abodio's existing handyman services, which have operated locally since 2021.

Unlike one-off repair services or home spreadsheets, Abodio gives users a centralized digital platform that stores everything about the home. Homeowners can track spaces, upload receipts, schedule recurring tasks, and share property details with family members or trusted service pros. Leveraging AI, homeowners can quickly find relevant tips, get personalized maintenance plans and troubleshoot anything in their home, saving countless hours digging through drawers of manuals or email inboxes.

With a whopping 41% of people 75 and older still living independently, by choice or necessity, Abodio gives their loved ones a much easier way to manage their elderly parents' home from up close or afar, reducing the stress and burden of allowing an aging population to stay in the place they've always called home.

"Abodio isn't just for tech-savvy users or new homes," said Broekema. "It's for real people juggling real houses with real problems-and it's built with local know-how behind it."

