Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.: Daewoong Pharmaceutical Launches NABOTA in Qatar, Expands Presence in High-Potential GCC Aesthetic Market

DOHA, Qatar, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical has officially launched its high-purity, high-quality botulinum toxin, NABOTA, in Qatar-further reinforcing its strategy to penetrate high-potential markets in the Middle East.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical (Co-CEOs Seung-soo Park and Chang-Jae Lee) announced the launch of NABOTA through a symposium held in Doha, Qatar. With this launch, NABOTA is now available in three Gulf countries-Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-which are widely recognized as key K-beauty growth markets.

The Gulf countries, which make up the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), are all oil-producing nations with high-income populations and rapidly increasing demand for aesthetic and cosmetic procedures. Cultural and linguistic similarities within the region contribute to active cross-border exchanges, enhancing synergy and market scalability.

Among these, Qatar stands out with a per capita GDP of USD 81,400 as of 2024, underscoring its position as a high-income, premium-oriented market. Together with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Qatar holds significant influence across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), making NABOTA's entry into the country strategically important.

On May 30, Daewoong and partner(Vitatech) co-hosted a launch symposium at The St. Regis Doha, attended by approximately 200 local healthcare professionals. The event featured prominent key opinion leaders (KOLs) in aesthetic medicine, including Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim (Qatar), Dr. Abdulkader Ramo (UAE), and Dr. Boncheol Goo (South Korea), who highlighted NABOTA's clinical excellence, superior product quality, and its unique injection method known as NABOlift.

Dr. Boncheol Goo, one of the presenters, commented, "NABOTA delivers fast and precise results, making it an ideal product for advanced aesthetic procedures. With the NABOlift technique, botulinum toxin is microinjected into the dermal and conventional muscular layer to reduce wrinkles, refine contours, and enhance facial harmony. This launch event was a meaningful opportunity to confirm the growing interest in Korean aesthetic procedures amongst Middle Eastern physicians."

Dr. Abdulkader Ramo, who presented on the topic "A Deep Dive into NABOTA: Safety and Efficacy", added,"Given the limited number of botulinum toxin products currently registered in Qatar, the strong interest from the medical community in a new product like NABOTA was particularly notable. The symposium offered a valuable forum to discuss its clinical safety and effectiveness."

Nabota is distinguished by its high purity, with over 98% of the 900kDa complex, and is designed to offer fast and precise effects. The company reports a low possibility of generating inactive toxins due to the absence of ice nuclei during the drying process.[1] This high level of purity and efficacy positions Nabota as a strong competitor to existing products, particularly AbbVie's Botox, in the Qatar market.

Moving forward, Daewoong plans to expand local engagement through strategic collaborations with its partner(Vitatech), launching awareness campaigns that feature differentiated treatment methods such as NABOlift. NABOlift is Daewoong's unique microinjection technique that promotes lifting, wrinkle reduction, and collagen regeneration by delivering botulinum toxin directly into the dermal and conventional muscular layer.

Jun-soo Yoon, Head of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's NABOTA Division, stated, "This launch is significant as it establishes Qatar as a strategic hub for NABOTA within the Middle East. We will continue to expand our footprint across the region by leveraging NABOTA's proven product quality and innovative procedures like NABOlift."

