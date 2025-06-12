Progress in natural refrigerants, water efficiency and circular economy underscores Güntner's global impact

Güntner, a global leader in refrigeration and heat exchange technology, today announced its featured role in the newly released 2024 A-HEAT Sustainability Report. The report outlines significant progress toward ambitious environmental goals-fueled by Güntner's commitment to measurable, innovation-led sustainability.

Güntner advances global sustainability goals with progress in natural refrigerants, water savings, and circular economy efforts.

Working toward its 2030 sustainability targets, Güntner delivered significant achievements across key areas including natural refrigeration integration, water and energy efficiency and the development of circular economy solutions. These efforts reflect Güntner's ongoing mission to make sustainability not just a goal, but a core driver of innovation. Key milestones include a near-complete transition to natural refrigerants across its product portfolio and continued investment in energy- and water-saving technologies at its global manufacturing facilities.

"Over the past few years, the way we talk about sustainability has changed," said Christian Weiser, CEO of Güntner. "At Güntner, we have always approached sustainability with clarity. For us, it has never been about doing more, it has been about doing what matters, and that means focusing on impact."

Highlights from the 2024 report include:

Launch of the Impact° Label: Güntner's Impact° label helps customers easily identify sustainable solutions, ranging from energy-efficient systems to products designed with natural refrigerants.

First-Ever Impact Summit: In September 2024, Güntner hosted its inaugural Impact Summit in Budapest, bringing together nearly 190 customers from 36 countries. The three-day event showcased sustainable innovations and cross-industry collaboration, from AI-ready data center solutions to high-efficiency cold storage systems.

Advancing Natural Refrigerants: Güntner is years ahead of schedule, with nearly all products already compatible with natural refrigerants like CO2 and ammonia. A CO2-compatible version of its GADV product family will launch in 2025, supporting the Group's collective goal of achieving full portfolio readiness by 2030.

Water Efficiency: Freshwater extraction has been reduced by nearly 20% since 2021, with a 30% efficiency improvement targeted by 2030. Güntner is helping drive this progress through continued investment in water-saving technologies across its global facilities.

Pioneering Circular Economy Collaboration: In partnership with Circular Republic, Güntner is helping to launch the industry's first product manufactured under circular economy principles. This effort includes design innovation, material reuse and multi-stakeholder partnerships focused on long-term sustainability.

These achievements are part of a broader Group-wide effort to reduce water and energy consumption, improve emissions performance and engage employees across all regions to build a more sustainable future.

To view the full report and learn more about Güntner's sustainability initiatives, visit https://guntner.com/en-us/our-impact/sustainability-hub.

About Güntner

Güntner is a world-leading company in the manufacture of refrigeration and air conditioning equipment components. With more than 4,000 employees, offices in over 50 countries, and six manufacturing plants across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, the company shows a strong presence in all markets. Decades of experience in the industry and the consistent integration of the latest technologies and research findings ensure the high-quality standard of Güntner solutions. From fresh food and comfortable indoor temperatures in office buildings to data center solutions and energy production Güntner plays an essential part in our daily lives.

