Inovalon ONE, Quality Spectrum, Converged Risk, and Converged Quality Named #1 by Health Plan and Managed Care Clients for Fifth Consecutive Year - Black Book Research

Sweeping Q1-Q2 2025 survey of nearly 12,000 managed care IT users nationwide ranks top vendors across multiple categories; Inovalon secures top honors again.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Black Book Research announced today that Inovalon's comprehensive suite of payer-focused technology solutions including Inovalon ONE®, Quality Spectrum®, Converged Risk®, and Converged Quality® has once again been recognized as the #1 vendor solution by U.S. health plans, payers, and managed care organizations. This prestigious acknowledgment marks the fifth consecutive year of top rankings for Inovalon, highlighting ongoing confidence and recognition from industry leaders in payer cloud-based data platforms.

Conducted in the first half of 2025, Black Book's expansive survey involved managed care IT users nationwide, assessing 220 leading solution providers. Inovalon was again distinguished as the leading cloud-based data platform vendor, praised specifically for robust data integration and predictive analytics capabilities, key components of its Converged SaaS suite.

Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research, emphasized: "The survey clearly demonstrates that health plan CIOs and CFOs view Inovalon's suite as uniquely equipped to deliver critical analytical precision, data interoperability, and operational agility essential to navigating today's rapidly shifting regulatory and financial landscape. Inovalon's consistent innovation, scalability, and alignment with strategic payer objectives resonate deeply with managed care IT leaders driving digital transformation. Additionally, Inovalon excels in facilitating payer-provider collaboration, effectively breaking down data silos and creating meaningful synergy across healthcare operations."

Inovalon secured top rankings in 13 out of 18 key performance indicators, demonstrating clear leadership in innovation, strategic alignment, reliability, ease of deployment, scalability, and overall client satisfaction. For further details on Black Book's survey methodology and to license the comprehensive results, please visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book Research

For over two decades, Black Book Research has independently conducted comprehensive client experience polling across healthcare technology and service sectors, identifying key issues and priorities faced by health plans, payers, and managed care organizations. Covering domains such as outsourcing and managed services, software solutions, productivity optimization, interoperability, and advanced analytics, Black Book empowers healthcare organizations with unbiased, actionable insights to support strategic IT decision-making. Contact:

