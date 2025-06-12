Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Technologies Provides Update on CEO Succession Plan

EASTON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT), a diversified holding company, today provided an update on its CEO succession plan. As previously disclosed, Interim CEO, Sam Weiser will not seek re-election at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 30, 2025, and will cease his role as Interim CEO on that date.

If Paragon's director slate prevails over Hesham "Sham" Gad's slate in the proxy contest at the Annual Meeting, the newly constituted board will meet and it is expected that one of the board members on Paragon's slate will serve as Interim CEO after the Annual Meeting. The Board will promptly commence a CEO search to identify the next CEO with the goal of having a permanent CEO in place by October 1, 2025. We have already had some very qualified executives reach out and express interest. The Company is committed to conducting a thorough and comprehensive search process to identify an exceptional leader who will drive Paragon Technologies' continued innovation and growth.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities, including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. For additional information please visit: www.pgntgroup.com.

