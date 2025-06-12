Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6YA | ISIN: US64051M7092 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.06.25 | 21:59
9,990 US-Dollar
-0,50 % -0,050
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEONODE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEONODE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 22:48 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neonode Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) (the "Company" or "Neonode") announced today that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") was convened and adjourned without any business being conducted, due to a lack of the required quorum. The meeting was held on June 12, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. local time at Neonode's principal executive office located at Karlavägen 100, 115 26 Stockholm, Sweden.

The Annual Meeting will reconvene on June 26, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. local time at Neonode's principal executive office to provide its stockholders additional time to vote on the proposals described in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2025. No changes have been made in the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the annual meeting.

The record date for determining stockholder eligibility to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain the close of business on April 21, 2025. Proxies previously submitted will be voted at the Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have already submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The Neonode Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote FOR all proposals and encourages all stockholders who have not already voted to do so immediately.

Your vote matters. Whether you own a few shares or many, please vote as soon as possible to help ensure a quorum is reached. Without a quorum, the meeting cannot proceed.

This notice, the proxy statement, the proxy card, and Neonode's annual report on Form 10-K are available at https://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/22427/

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

President and Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Daniel Alexus
E-mail: daniel.alexus@neonode.com
Phone: +46 767 60 29 90

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-announces-adjournment-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders,c4163712

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/4163712/3502384.pdf

annual-meeting-adjournment-20250612

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/meeting-adjournment-announcement,c3418083

Meeting adjournment announcement

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neonode-announces-adjournment-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-302480702.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.