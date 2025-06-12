While legacy revenue management providers work overtime at Apartmentalize 2025 changing names to AI in an attempt to obfuscate illegality and landlord risk, F9Analytics is announcing today its newest feature to protect the multifamily industry from interest rate risk.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / F9Analytics LeverSafe technology provides multifamily investors with the necessary Interest Rate Risk Management solution to safeguard their future liquidity positions from looming debt maturities.

Whether you are a REIT, Alternative Asset Manager, Private Equity, or Investment Company, Interest Rate Risk Management technology helps companies hedge future interest rate risk by effectively managing their long-term cost-of-capital. With both Forward Rate and Swap Pricing options, multifamily investors can now manage and price their future cost-of-capital and thereby eliminate risk.

As a feature to our US Certified Revenue Management solution for multifamily, F9Analytics provides multifamily companies with the complete suite of tools to manage all aspects of price to outperform in a competitive investment landscape.

At F9Analytics, our deterministic algorithms don't need AI, price fixing or collusion to deliver best-in-class analytic performance to investors who chose to win.

To view F9Analytics United States Vendor Certification, please visit the following link:

United States Vendor Certification - Multifamily Revenue Management

To learn more about LeverSafe or RealAccretive price management solutions, please contact F9Analytics at +1 (213) 444-1678, or visit the website at https://www.f9analytics.com.

About F9Analytics

At F9Analytics, our long-term vision to empower investors with superior pricing technologies that transform static operations into a dynamic model for performance has taken form. Our commitment to research and development in real estate price management has synthesized into the solutions we envisioned - ready to empower real estate companies with the necessary algorithms to competitively leverage price to generate excess returns - be it in commercial or multifamily residential.

Contacts

John J. Cona

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (213) 444-1678

SOURCE: F9Analytics®

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/f9analytics-moves-multifamily-industry-away-from-illegal-price-fixing-1039121