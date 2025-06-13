John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation's leading recycler of electronics and circular ITAD services provider, was a featured panelist on the subject of the circular economy at the E-Waste World Battery Recycling Metal Recycling ITAD Circular Electronics Conference (EBMI) in Frankfurt, Germany this week.

In the panel moderated by Corey Dehmey, CEO of SERI the first of the event's opening day for the ITAD Circular Electronics portion Shegerian spoke as part of an expert roundtable discussion titled "Implementing Circular Practices in Private Industry." Shegerian and Dehmy were joined on stage by Virginie Le Barbu, Global Sustainability Director International Markets for Lenovo; Torbjorn Fredriksson, Head E-commerce and Digital Economy Branch for the United Nations; and Cassie Gruber, Circular Economy Thought Leader, Mentor Global Business Director for Jabil.

EBMI's immersive event now Europe's leading forum for the ITAD and circular electronics industry brought together thousands of attendees and hundreds of globally renowned experts from consumer and industrial electronics manufacturers and suppliers, e-waste recyclers and waste management companies, recycling technology manufacturers, materials recovery experts, sustainable material and chemical suppliers, science and academia, policy-makers, NGOs, research institutions and consultants.

"It was a privilege to witness John Shegerian, a genuine thought leader in the ITAD and e-waste recycling space, share his insights and best practices on the circular economy alongside the other esteemed professionals we were honored to host at this year's EBMI Expo," said Event Director Peter Sarno. "Having experts such as John engage in dialogue and share their expertise is pivotal in advancing our collective efforts toward a more sustainable and circular economy."

"I'm honored to have been invited to participate in this important discussion alongside such innovation leaders in the space," said Shegerian. "This event is vitally important to organizations of all shapes and sizes, because it gives thought leaders from all over the world the opportunity to share what they know about responsibly managing e-waste, ITAD services, battery recycling and more…and discuss critical best practices as they pertain to the circular economy. Business leaders need to reach out across continents and communicate like we have done this week at EBMI if we are to problem-solve and work together to create solutions and opportunities."

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and responsible hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI's mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about ITAD services and e-waste recycling at ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

