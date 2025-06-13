Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Imagen Network, the pioneering decentralized social platform powered by AI, has secured a $32 million investment commitment from KaJ Labs. This major funding initiative is set to boost the platform's roadmap, enabling deeper AI integration, expanded multichain capabilities, and the launch of global community features tailored for the evolving Web3 landscape.

AI meets decentralization in the future of social networking.

Known as the world's first decentralized AI-powered social network, Imagen Network offers a new paradigm of user-generated content by combining blockchain transparency with cutting-edge generative models. The $32M investment from KaJ Labs will be deployed over multiple phases to support Imagen's expansion into mobile experiences, creator monetization tools, and decentralized content moderation powered by adaptive AI filters. This backing underscores KaJ Labs' commitment to shaping the future of ethical, user-owned digital social infrastructure.

The investment also signals increased development velocity on Imagen's integration across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. This multichain support ensures that users across ecosystems can seamlessly create, own, and trade their AI-generated content using the native $IMAGE token. With its decentralized infrastructure and transparent content governance, Imagen continues to position itself as a next-generation alternative to traditional social platforms.

Imagen Network's mission is to democratize creative expression in the Web3 era. Through this substantial investment, KaJ Labs empowers the platform to reach new users worldwide, roll out mobile-first experiences, and introduce AI-assisted engagement tools such as quizzes, polls, and collaborative content workflows-bringing the vision of a fair, creator-first social future closer to reality.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The foundation invests in high-impact projects that advance innovation, decentralization, and community empowerment across the globe.

