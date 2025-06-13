Merry Life Biomedical Company, Ltd.: Merry Life Launches Global Phase II Trial of TML-6, The First Drug Targeted at Autolysosome pathway for Therapy of Alzheimer's Disease

TAINAN, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merry Life Biomedical Company announces the launch of its global Phase II clinical trial for TML-6, a novel oral small molecule drug targeting early-stage Alzheimer's disease (AD). TML-6 combines multiple mechanisms, including anti-oxidative effects (Nrf2 activation), melioration of autophagy function (autolysosomal activation), anti-amyloid accumulation (ß-amyloid clearance), and anti-inflammatory effects (through NF-?B inhibition) through autolysosomepathway in neurons and microglia to remove intraneuronal and extracellular amyloid accumulation, representing the first in human multi-target strategy for AD treatment.

The Phase I trial showed excellent safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics at 100-200 mg in both healthy and elderly adults. TML-6 will now advance to a Phase II 19 site trial across the United States, Sweden, and Taiwan after FDA approval. This 12-month study will enroll 210 patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia.

Primary endpoints will include neuropsychological assessments (CDR-SB, iADRS) and blood biomarkers (p-Tau 217, Aß42/40, NfL, GFAP), supported by brain MRI, amyloid PET scans, and ApoE genotyping. Type C FDA consultation for phase 2 trial design has completed on 13 May 2025, with trial initiation expected in April 2026, conducted by Syneos Health CRO.

With its strong preclinical and clinical profile, TML-6 holds promise as both a monotherapy and in combination with anti-amyloid biologics, providing new hope for patients with Alzheimer's disease.

About Merry Life Biomedical Company

Merry Life Biomedical is a Taiwan-based biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related diseases. Leveraging advanced molecular design, pharmacological innovation, formulation optimization and global clinical development, the company is committed to addressing urgent unmet medical needs.

Media Contact

Dr. Ih-Jen Su

Merry Life Biomedical Company, Ltd.

Phone: +886-910-902-296

Email: suihjen0704@stust.edu.tw

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708243/Merry_Life_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/merry-life-launches-global-phase-ii-trial-of-tml-6-the-first-drug-targeted-at-autolysosome-pathway-for-therapy-of-alzheimers-disease-302478755.html