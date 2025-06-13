Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2025 05:34 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bitget Limited: Bitget Wallet Continues Momentum at Philippines Blockchain Week

Bitget Wallet Continues Momentum at Philippines Blockchain Week

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 13, 2025, the leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, wrapped up a successful run at Philippines Blockchain Week held at the SMX Convention Center Manila, from June 10 to 11. Bitget Wallet's participation reinforces its commitment to driving blockchain accessibility and innovation in Southeast Asia.

A key highlight of Bitget Wallet's presence was the participation of Will Wu, Head of Growth at Bitget Wallet, in the panel discussion titled "Behind the Screens: Secrets of the Big Global Exchanges." Sharing the stage with other exchanges, the panel explored the inner workings of major crypto platforms, from growth strategies to user trust. The discussion offered attendees valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of global exchanges and the future of digital asset adoption against the backdrop of greater institutional adoption.

Bitget Wallet Continues Momentum at Philippines Blockchain WeekBitget Wallet Continues Momentum at Philippines Blockchain Week

At its booth, Bitget Wallet introduced its recent Solana Pay and national QR integration, enabling seamless QR code-based crypto payments. This development supports the growing movement toward interoperable and accessible payment systems in the region and reflects Bitget Wallet's mission to bridge traditional and decentralized finance for everyday users.

Bitget Wallet's presence at Philippines Blockchain Week reaffirms its strategic focus on emerging markets and community-centric innovation as it continues to scale globally with over 80 million users across 100+ countries.

About Bitget Wallet
Bitget Walletis a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone - to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.
For more information, visit: X| Telegram| Instagram| YouTube| LinkedIn| TikTok| Discord| Facebook
For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73532da8-e4a1-43b9-8025-0c2ec647dbc8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3348002c-0f0d-48b0-8df3-4ba7b63ece63

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeb591f6-dddb-4e9b-a772-ee9171c6c6a0


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.