xFusion International Pte. Ltd (xFusion) showcased its latest advancements in high-performance computing (HPC) and sustainable intelligent computing solutions at the International Supercomputing Conference (ISC) 2025, held from June 10 to 13 in Hamburg, Germany. As a global leader in HPC and computing infrastructure, xFusion highlighted its commitment to empowering industries and institutions with cutting-edge technologies that accelerate innovation and digital transformation.

Revolutionizing Computing with Innovative Solutions

At the Vendor Roadmap Session on June 12, Arthur Wang, Director of xFusion Computing Solution, delivered a compelling keynote titled "Innovative Computing with xFusion." Arthur emphasized the increasing demand for computing power in the age of AI and intelligent agents, as well as xFusion's role in addressing these challenges.

"The rise of intelligent agents has triggered an explosive demand for computing power. At xFusion, we are tackling this challenge head-on by pioneering advancements in HPC and intelligent computing technologies. From our FusionServer V8 series to our FusionPoD liquid-cooled cabinets, we are providing sustainable, efficient, and high-performance solutions to empower industries and institutions globally," said Arthur Wang.

Pioneering Green and Sustainable Data Centers

At exhibition booth, xFusion is demonstrating the deep integration of its computing technology with industry applications, drawing significant attention from attendees. To support the green and sustainable development of its customers' businesses, xFusion is leading the way with its FusionPoD rack-scale server. Designed for efficiency and energy savings, this system features an open architecture compatible with diverse computing power. Key features include:

Recently, xFusion partnered with Global Switch to rapidly deploy a liquid-cooled node at its Hong Kong data center, meeting stringent low-carbon requirements while delivering significant cost and efficiency benefits to the customer.

Accelerating HPC Application and Digital Transformation

The FusionOne HPC solution provides a viable path for industries such as scientific research and manufacturing simulation. Through deep hardware-software integration, the solution has been successfully deployed at institutions like the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC), Istanbul Technical University, and Technische Universität Ilmenau to meet their growing research and educational demands.

To further accelerate enterprise digital transformation, xFusion offers:

FusionOne DFS (Distributed File System): A high-performance storage solution delivers unparalleled throughput, scalability, and efficiency for modern workloads. With up to 220GB/s read bandwidth, 125GB/s write bandwidth, and 5,700K IOPS, it handles massive workloads effortlessly. FusionOne DFS achieves 94.1% EC utilization, offering flexibility and reliability for the AI and HPC era.

(Distributed File System): A high-performance storage solution delivers unparalleled throughput, scalability, and efficiency for modern workloads. With up to 220GB/s read bandwidth, 125GB/s write bandwidth, and 5,700K IOPS, it handles massive workloads effortlessly. FusionOne DFS achieves 94.1% EC utilization, offering flexibility and reliability for the AI and HPC era. FusionOne AI: A solution accelerates AI application deployment by combining computing, model, and application into a seamless, one-stop platform. Featuring open integration with third-party AI tools like LLaMA and Hugging Face, it simplifies GenAI deployment. Achieve 35% higher computing utilization with innovative GPU virtualization, including 1% GPU slicing for precise resource allocation. Built for scalability, FusionOne AI supports diverse workloads, from edge to cluster environments, ensuring smooth evolution and compatibility with mainstream CPUs and GPUs.

Driving the Era of Intelligent Computing

As the era of intelligent agents dawns, AI is fundamentally reshaping computing infrastructure. xFusion is seizing this opportunity to innovate on foundational technologies, collaborate with global partners, and accelerate the application of high-performance computing across all industries, ensuring that intelligent computing and digital energy can better serve everyone.

"At xFusion, we believe in combining cutting-edge technology with sustainability to create a smarter, more efficient future. Our three consecutive year participation at ISC 2025 underscores our commitment to driving the evolution of HPC and AI. In the future, xFusion will continue to innovate with partners through our xLAB, reshaping infrastructure to help enterprises in their digital and intelligent transformation and unlock the true value of computing," said Arthur Wang.

About xFusion

xFusion International Pte. Ltd. is a leading global provider of computing infrastructure and services. Driven by the vision "Let Computing Serve You Better," xFusion focuses on creating value for its customers and partners, accelerating digital transformation across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Singapore, xFusion has a substantial global presence, including 9 research centers, 7 regional offices, and 6 Global Technical Assistance Centers (GTACs). xFusion's commitment to providing innovative computing solutions has enabled it to serve over 10,000 customers in more than 100 countries and regions, including the telecom, finance, internet, transportation, and energy sectors.

