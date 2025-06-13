Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.06.2025 06:06 Uhr
236 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Daily: China's culture celebrated in Brussels

BEIJING, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily

A performance combining Jiangsu's Wuxi Opera and Belgian surrealist art is presented by Chinese and Belgian artists at the opening ceremony in Brussels. PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY

The opening ceremony of "An Encounter with Chinese Culture: Jiangsu Week of the Grand Canal Culture" took place on Tuesday in Brussels, an event of China's Jiangsu province that has received a warm welcome from both local residents and cultural experts.

As part of a series of events to celebrate the year 2025 as the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union, the event is co-hosted by the Mission of China to the EU, the Information Office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, and the Jiangsu International Culture Association.

During the opening ceremony, He Liping, a sand artist, displayed to the audience how she drew a sand picture about eight meters in length at the site. On the left, Belgium is depicted with Bruges' fairy tale charm, with red kestrels, blooming poppies, Smurfs at the Atomium, Tintin in the Grand Place, and EU landmarks. On the right, the canal culture features the cities of Changzhou and Wuxi, Jiangsu province, with giant pandas and cherry blossoms surrounding ancient bridges.

Cao Weiping, a tea snack artist from Changzhou, was present at the opening ceremony and the subsequent events, teaching audiences about the methods of making such snacks.

"Tea snacks date to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), when drinking tea was so popular among both intellectuals and ordinary people that snacks for them naturally appeared. So it's fair to say that our tea snacks have a history of over 1,400 years, made of daily food and carved delicately in the shapes of different fruits in different seasons," she said.

A Spanish violinist, Marina Martin, toured the Millennia-old Canal, Charm of Jiangsu exhibition and was interested in the exhibit of Chinese instruments, including the erhu, a traditional musical instrument.

"I loved the Butterfly Lovers' Violin Concerto when I first listened to it," she said, recalling previous visits to China. "I think music transcends borders, and events like this really help different peoples appreciate each other's culture."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710221/903118b46550dbe68b36f73ff81fc94.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-culture-celebrated-in-brussels-302480902.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.