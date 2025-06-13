KuCoin Announces Launch of Fully Regulated Cryptocurrency Exchange "KuCoin Thailand" to Public

BANGKOK, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of KuCoin Thailand, a licensed digital token and cryptocurrency exchange operating under the supervision of Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The platform is now officially open to all eligible users in Thailand after an initial invite-only phase.

This marks the first fully regulated local digital asset exchange under KuCoin's brand-an important milestone in the company's mission to build fast, secure, and user-friendly infrastructure for crypto users around the world. KuCoin's recent SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications further reinforce its commitment to the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance.

KuCoin Thailand leverages KuCoin's world-class global technology, adapted to meet the needs and preferences of Thai users. With a focus on robust security, intuitive design, and a localized user experience, it sets a new benchmark for digital asset engagement in Southeast Asia. The platform also offers seamless Thai Baht fiat on-ramp and off-ramp solutions, making crypto access easier than ever.

"We are thrilled to see the official launch of KuCoin Thailand, a significant milestone in our global compliance journey. At KuCoin, compliance and user security have always been guiding principles - not just strategic choices, but steadfast commitments to our users.

From being the first global exchange to register with India's FIU to now launching the first local compliant platform in Thailand, this marks a significant step toward strengthening our presence in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia, and more importantly, bringing secure, accessible crypto services to users where they are.' BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin comments.

Thailand continues to lead cryptocurrency adoption in Southeast Asia, supported by progressive regulations and strong government backing. In 2023, approximately 13 million Thais-about 18% of the population-were using cryptocurrency. Looking ahead, the government is preparing to enable tourists to spend crypto through credit card integrations, further advancing the country's digital asset ecosystem.

The launch of KuCoin Thailand reflects KuCoin's broader vision of making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone, everywhere-while remaining fully compliant with local regulations. All eligible Thai users can now visit www.kucoin.th to explore the platform's offerings and start their crypto journey.

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 41 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

