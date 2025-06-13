The United States continues to dominate the solar tracker mount market, with Nextracker securing the top spot globally in 2024. The global solar tracker market had a record year in 2024, shipping 111 GW of product, according to Wood Mackenzie. This represents 20% growth year-over-year for shipments of ground-mount solar tracker systems. Nextracker remained the top global supplier for the tenth year in a row, shipping 28. 5 GW, or about 26% of global market share. The company had 39% year-over-year growth in 2024. Other global market share leaders included Arctech Solar, Gamechange Solar, PV Hardware ...

