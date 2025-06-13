Recent studies forecast Australia is on the precipice of a rooftop solar and household battery boom, predicting record breaking installation numbers driven by falling battery and solar module prices, government rebates and cost-of-living pressures. From pv magazine Australia Recent studies forecast Australia is on the precipice of a rooftop solar and household battery boom, predicting record-breaking installation numbers driven by falling battery and solar module prices, government rebates and cost-of-living pressures. Solar New research by Sydney-based clean energy installer Green. com. au has ...

