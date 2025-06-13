ELFBAR; LOST MARY: ELFBAR and LOST MARY to reinforce industry leadership at Dubai World Vape Show 2025

Both brands to display products, bringing R&D to new heights

DUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global vaping pioneers ELFBAR and LOST MARY are slated to highlight the industry's latest technological breakthroughs amid evolving product development trends at the World Vape Show 2025 in Dubai.

From June 18 to 20, the sister brands will shine in nextdoor booths at the global industry's largest B2B trade fair, located at Booth No. 2150 (ELFBAR) and No. 2100 (LOST MARY), of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 2025 exhibition will showcase ELFBAR and LOST MARY's empowering user experience and product performance with R&D efforts, aimed at delivering the best possible smoking alternatives in adult users' cessation journey, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and maintaining stringent quality and safety standards.

Both brands will also unveil new, diverse offerings in growing product portfolios, underpinned by their continuous effort to elevate R&D capabilities and scale up new innovative technologies.

ELFBAR will bring to the fair its King Series, the industry's signature adjustable product lineup. ELFBAR's new JoinOne Series, featuring a broad pod compatibility, offers personalized and consistent experience.

For LOST MARY, a diverse range of products across multiple categories, including NERA30K - a pod system to set the industry's widest pod compatibility. LOST MARY BM600 Prefilled Pod, a carefully engineered iteration of the classic BM600, tailored to meet new regulatory requirements and the already huge market demands.

In addition to innovative products, the brands have been relentlessly improving day-to-day supply chain efficiency, including an upgrade to advanced infrastructure and a buildup of AI-powered customer service system.

On social responsibility front, both brands continue to demonstrate their dedication to initiatives like the GreenAwareness, a vape recycling program, and Lighthouse, a guardian effort to protect minors from vaping.

As one of the global vaping industry's most anticipated events, the World Vape Show 2024 attracted over 18,500 industry professionals from over 90 markets. Its 2025 edition is expected to be even larger in scale with more attendees and visitors.

ELFBAR and LOST MARY will offer a unique platform for collaboration, partnerships, and exchanges of information on the future of vaping.

For more information, please visit elfbar.com and lostmary.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: pr@elfbar.com , and pr@lostmary.com .

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has been exploring new frontiers by providing a diverse experience with its wide lineup of harm-reduction products.

ELFBAR stays committed to compliance, youth access prevention and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as a leading brand favored and referred by tens of millions of adult users worldwide.

About LOST MARY

Global vaping innovator LOST MARY is dedicated to discovering the value of vaping, setting the trend, and benchmarking the quality.

For years, LOST MARY has progressed in breaking free from traditional product forms, navigating unchartered innovation territories, and bringing the best possible user experience with new designs, technologies and flavors.

LOST MARY now has a presence in over 50 global markets, where tens of millions of adult users prefer its products. According to third-party data, LOST MARY is among the top vape brands in many markets by brand awareness and sales volume.

As of now, the brand owns over 200 patents worldwide.

