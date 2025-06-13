Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Full-Year Results

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Full-Year Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

Publication of Full-Year Results

Date of disclosure: 13 June 2025

The Anglian Water Services Limited full-year financial results for the year ended 31 March 2025 are attached to this announcement. Anglian Water Services Limited is the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

The above results can also be accessed online at: www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the financial results has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Regan Harris or Paul Carter

pressoffice@anglianwater.co.uk

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Lancaster House, Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon

Cambs PE29 6XU

Press office (24hr): 0871 677 0123

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63



AWS Results Announcement 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.