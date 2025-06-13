Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Full-Year Results
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13
Publication of Full-Year Results
Date of disclosure: 13 June 2025
The Anglian Water Services Limited full-year financial results for the year ended 31 March 2025 are attached to this announcement. Anglian Water Services Limited is the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
The above results can also be accessed online at: www.anglianwater.co.uk
A copy of the financial results has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information, please contact:
Regan Harris or Paul Carter
pressoffice@anglianwater.co.uk
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Lancaster House, Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambs PE29 6XU
Press office (24hr): 0871 677 0123
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63
