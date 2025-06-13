Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Full-Year Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

Publication of Full-Year Results

Date of disclosure: 13 June 2025

The Anglian Water Services Limited full-year financial results for the year ended 31 March 2025 are attached to this announcement. Anglian Water Services Limited is the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

The above results can also be accessed online at: www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the financial results has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

