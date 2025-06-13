Anzeige
13.06.2025
Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Annual General Meeting - Results Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

(the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting - Update on Significant Votes Against

As announced, following the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 5 June 2025, all resolutions were duly passed but the proportion of votes cast by shareholders against Resolution 5, the re-election of Bridget Guerin, amounted to 21.56%.

The Company engaged with shareholders to better understand the reasons for this, which were specifically in relation to the Board composition and diversity, and referred to the disclosure in the Annual Financial Report. While the Company did not meet the FCA gender and diversity target and currently has one female Chairman and three male non-executive directors, it is mindful of the diversity targets when making appointments and all the directors were selected on the basis of their skills, experience and knowledge.

After consultation, it was agreed that due to the small size of the Board, the current composition was in the best interests of shareholders.

The Company, therefore, considers that the matter is now concluded.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary


