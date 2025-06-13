Anzeige
13.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Annual Financial Report

Date of disclosure: 13 June 2025

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements ("Annual Report") for the year ended 31 March 2025. To view the Annual Report, please click on the attachment below.

The above Annual Report will also shortly be accessible: at www.anglianwater.co.uk.

A copy of the above document will also be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact: Regan Harris or Paul Carter - pressoffice@anglianwater.co.uk

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63



Anglian Water Services Financing Plc 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements
