The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Proposed Share Split

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08

13 June 2025

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Proposed Share Split

As announced in the annual results published today, The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that Shareholders will be requested at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 11 September 2025 (the "AGM") to approve the sub-division (the "Share Split") of the Ordinary Shares of 75 pence each (each an "Existing Ordinary Share") into 100 new Ordinary Shares of 0.75 pence each (each a "New Ordinary Share"). The Share Split is intended to assist monthly savers, those who reinvest their dividends and those who are looking to invest smaller amounts. The Directors believe that the Share Split may also improve the liquidity of the Company's shares, which would benefit all Shareholders.

The Share Split requires the approval of Shareholders and, accordingly, resolution 13 at the AGM seeks such approval. The Share Split is also conditional on the New Ordinary Shares being admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Applications for such admissions will be made and, if they are accepted, it is proposed that the last day of dealings in the Existing Ordinary Shares will be 23 September 2025 (with the record date for the Share Split being 6.00pm on that date) and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on 24 September 2025. If resolution 13 is passed at the AGM, the Share Split will become effective on admission of the New Ordinary Shares to the Official List, which is expected to be at 8.00am on 24 September 2025.

The New Ordinary Shares will have a new ISIN and SEDOL as follows:

New ISIN: GB00BNKDVV71

New SEDOL: BNKDVV7

The ticker for the New Ordinary Shares will remain the same as the ticker for the Existing Ordinary Shares (LTI).

Following the Share Split, each shareholder will hold 100 New Ordinary Shares for each Existing Ordinary Share they held immediately prior to the Share Split. Whilst the Share Split will increase the number of Ordinary Shares the Company has in issue, upon the Share Split becoming effective the net asset value, share price and dividend per share can be expected to become one-hundredth of their respective values immediately preceding the Share Split. A holding of New Ordinary Shares following the Share Split will represent the same proportion of the issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company as the corresponding holding of Existing Ordinary Shares immediately prior to the Share Split. The Share Split will not affect, therefore, the overall value of a shareholder's holding in the Company.

The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with each other and will carry the same rights and be subject to the same restrictions as the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the same rights to participate in dividends paid by the Company. Communication preferences and mandates and other instructions for the payment of dividends in paper form or via CREST will, unless and until revised, continue to apply to the New Ordinary Shares.

Expected Timetable

Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 13 June 2025 AGM 11.00 a.m. on 11 September 2025 Last day of dealings in the Existing Ordinary Shares 23 September 2025 Record date for the Share Split and ISIN of the Existing Ordinary Shares disabled in CREST 6.00 p.m. on 23 September 2025 Admission effective and dealings commence in New Ordinary Shares 8.00 a.m. on 24 September 2025 New Ordinary Shares credited to CREST accounts 24 September 2025 Issue of new share certificates in respect of the New Ordinary Shares to be issued to those shareholders who hold their Existing Ordinary Shares in certificated form by 8 October 2025

