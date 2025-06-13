Anzeige
Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
ACCESS Newswire
13.06.2025 09:02 Uhr
Save Earth Mission Breaks Guinness World Record with Historic Tree Plantation Drive

KOLKATA, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / In an awe-inspiring display of environmental unity and action, Save Earth Mission has officially set a Guinness World Record by orchestrating the world's largest tree plantation drive under its flagship campaign, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam - a heartfelt tribute to maternal love and a powerful symbol of sustainability.

This groundbreaking initiative saw over 500,000 trees planted in a single hour by tens of thousands of volunteers, environmentalists, and community members across multiple regions. With geotagging, real-time monitoring, and transparent reporting technology built into the effort, Save Earth Mission has demonstrated a scalable and innovative model for climate action on a global level.

The record-breaking feat has captured international media attention, being featured by major global news platforms and hailed as a benchmark in citizen-driven climate leadership. The Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign aims not only to plant trees but also to build emotional connections between people and the planet - treating each tree as a living tribute to motherhood, nurturing the Earth just as a mother nurtures her child.

"This is more than just a record; it's a movement of hearts," said a spokesperson for Save Earth Mission. "Every sapling planted represents a promise for a greener future. Our campaign is proof that ordinary people, when united by purpose, can achieve the extraordinary."

With climate challenges mounting across the globe, Save Earth Mission continues to lead the way with bold, measurable actions toward a carbon-neutral future. The campaign's focus now shifts to sustained tree care, water conservation, and expanding adoption drives across continents. The organization aims to plant and protect 30 billion trees by 2040, making this historic moment just the beginning of a much larger global mission.

About Save Earth Mission:

Save Earth Mission is a global environmental NGO committed to combating climate change through tree plantation, carbon offset initiatives, and sustainable development programs. Its mission is to foster large-scale ecological balance and awareness through technology, community engagement, and environmental action.

Eric Thompson
Email: partnerships@saveearthmission.com
Website: www.saveearthmission.com

SOURCE: Save Earth Mission



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/save-earth-mission-breaks-guinness-world-record-with-historic-tree-plantation-driv-1039213

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
