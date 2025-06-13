E Fund Management: Post-Adjustment ChiNext Index Attracts Global Assets with Low Valuation and High Growth Potential

GUANGZHOU, China, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting June 16, the ChiNext Index will implement methodology adjustments, including a 20% cap on individual stock weights and an ESG negative screening mechanism, aiming to enhance the index's focus on high-growth, innovative firms while aligning with global standards. As of June 10, ETFs tracking the ChiNext Index held more than US$ 16.1 billion in assets, led by the E Fund ChiNext ETF (159915) accounting for US$ 11.6 billion under E Fund Management, China's largest mutual fund manager.

Launched in 2010, the ChiNext Index, comprising 100 growth-oriented and innovative enterprises listed on the ChiNext Board, has undergone 53 revisions, reflecting China's economic transformation. The latest changes will further optimize its structure to emphasize emerging growth sectors -new-generation information technology (34%), new energy vehicle (24%) and healthcare (12%), underscoring its alignment with China's strategic shift toward high-tech innovation.

According to Wind, its constituent companies have posted revenue growth of 9.5% YoY and ROE exceeding 12.5% in Q1 2025, demonstrating resilient profitability and breakthroughs in AI chips, EV batteries, and precision medicine. Valuation metrics reinforced appeal: the index trades at a 31x P/E ratio as of June 10, near the 10th percentile since its listing.

By curbing concentration risks and embedding ESG criteria, the reforms strengthen the index's role in reflecting industrial evolution in China and global investment trends. International participation has surged through cross-border channels like Stock Connect, QFII, and feeder funds listed on foreign exchanges. The E Fund ChiNext ETF (159915), the largest among related ETFs, has consistently been the preferred instrument for international investors seeking exposure to China's tech-driven growth since its inclusion in the ETF Connect program in 2022, Over the past year, the fund has drawn in approximately US$ 2.55 billion, highlighting its appeal as a pivotal option in China's equity ETF market.

